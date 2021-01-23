Piers Morgan has been accused of “fat-shaming” after he made reference to GMB co-host Susanna Reid’s weight.

Piers said she has “never been heavier”.

The controversial breakfast TV star, 55, came under fire after comments about his own weight, and that of his co-star.

Piers said both hosts have never been heavier (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say about Susanna’s weight?

Piers appeared on the Gabby Logan podcast The Mid Point, where he talked about gaining weight in middle age.

“Susanna and I, we’ve never been heavier,” he said.

“I’m about 16 stone, 6ft 1in and hovering on that body mass index (BMI) classed as obesity.

“I don’t want to get there. I want to get down below 100 kilos (15st 10lb).”

He detailed his eating habits during the episode and said he often eats far more than he wants to because of his early starts.

Could Piers have gone too far? (Credit: ITV)

Why was Piers accused of fat-shaming?

In response, a source accused Piers of fat-shaming in The Sun newspaper.

“It’s essentially fat-shaming,” they said.

Susanna can take a joke but maybe this is a bit too far.

“Susanna can take a joke but maybe this is a bit too far.”

ED! has contacted both Piers and Susanna’s reps for comment.

Piers has vowed to lose weight (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Weight-loss vow

Also in the podcast, Piers discussed his admiration for former breakfast TV and This Morning host, Eamonn Holmes.

Earlier in January, Piers wrote in his Daily Mail column that Eamonn, 61, is now his “fitness role model”.

“To his great credit,” Piers wrote, “Eamonn has since dropped from 18st to 15st through juicing, fasting, walking and Pilates after making a New Year’s resolution five years ago to get slimmer and healthier.”

He vowed to lose the same amount of weight as Eamonn by the end of 2021.

