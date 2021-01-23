Piers Morgan has been accused of fat-shaming after he said the Susanna Reid had never been heavier
News

Piers Morgan weight: GMB host accused of ‘fat-shaming’ after he says Susanna Reid has ‘never been heavier’

Has Piers crossed a line this time?

By Paul Hirons

Piers Morgan has been accused of “fat-shaming” after he made reference to GMB co-host Susanna Reid’s weight.

Piers said she has “never been heavier”.

The controversial breakfast TV star, 55, came under fire after comments about his own weight, and that of his co-star.

Piers Morgan accused of fat-shaming after he said co-host Susanna Reid has never been heavier
Piers said both hosts have never been heavier (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say about Susanna’s weight?

Piers appeared on the Gabby Logan podcast The Mid Point, where he talked about gaining weight in middle age.

“Susanna and I, we’ve never been heavier,” he said.

Susanna and I, we’ve never been heavier.

“I’m about 16 stone, 6ft 1in and hovering on that body mass index (BMI) classed as obesity.

Read more: Good Morning Britain: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid address complaints over her dress

“I don’t want to get there. I want to get down below 100 kilos (15st 10lb).”

He detailed his eating habits during the episode and said he often eats far more than he wants to because of his early starts.

Susanna Reid new hair on GMB
Could Piers have gone too far? (Credit: ITV)

Why was Piers accused of fat-shaming?

In response, a source accused Piers of fat-shaming in The Sun newspaper.

“It’s essentially fat-shaming,” they said.

Susanna can take a joke but maybe this is a bit too far.

“Susanna can take a joke but maybe this is a bit too far.”

ED! has contacted both Piers and Susanna’s reps for comment.

Piers Morgan was not impressed with Matt Hancock
Piers has vowed to lose weight (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Weight-loss vow

Also in the podcast, Piers discussed his admiration for former breakfast TV and This Morning host, Eamonn Holmes.

Earlier in January, Piers wrote in his Daily Mail column that Eamonn, 61, is now his “fitness role model”.

Read more: Susanna Reid dress: GMB host divides fans with ‘revealing’ outfit as it’s labelled ‘inappropriate

“To his great credit,” Piers wrote, “Eamonn has since dropped from 18st to 15st through juicing, fasting, walking and Pilates after making a New Year’s resolution five years ago to get slimmer and healthier.”

He vowed to lose the same amount of weight as Eamonn by the end of 2021.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Death in Paradise season 10 ep three
Death in Paradise season 10: Jason Manford episode divides viewers as some brand it ‘weak’
Ruth Langsford on Loose Women
Has Ruth Langsford left Loose Women? Viewers baffled by her absence
Mick Norcross death: TOWIE bosses break silence and confirm son Kirk will be offered counselling
and and dec Saturday night takeaway
Saturday Night Takeaway: Fans thrilled as Ant and Dec announce show’s return
Married At First Sight Australia Matthew and Lauren
Married At First Sight Australia: Are 29-year-old virgin Matthew and Lauren still together?
Mick norcross death
Mick Norcross death: Son Kirk on own suicide bid as he battled anxiety and depression