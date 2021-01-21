Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have addressed complaints about her dress.

On Wednesday’s show (January 20), viewers took objection to Susanna’s “revealing” satin green dress with some saying it was “inappropriate” as it showed her cleavage.

Today, Susanna opted to wear a more conservative blue dress and Piers joked he felt “relieved”.

Susanna Reid wore a more conservative dress on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan and Susanna say on Good Morning Britain?

Piers told his co-star: “I hadn’t really noticed because obviously I don’t objectify you in the workplace.”

Read more: Susanna Reid dress: GMB host divides fans with ‘revealing’ outfit as it’s labelled ‘inappropriate’

He then read out some tweets from viewers, which included one person admitting they “almost spit out their coffee” because of Susanna’s outfit.

Susanna said: “Yes, women shouldn’t have boobs at breakfast.”

Susanna’s dress yesterday branded “inappropriate” by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Piers teases Susanna

Piers continued: “I’m very relieved on behalf of the nation that you’ve decided to put them away today because we can’t cope with that kind of heat at 6:43 in the morning.”

Susanna added: “You’re right, I’ve completely covered up.”

Later in the programme, Susanna and Pier spoke to Lorraine Kelly about what was coming up on her show.

On Wednesday, Lorraine faced similar reaction to Susanna on Twitter.

Viewers spotted the pattern of Lorraine’s dress featured two zebras “romping”.

Lorraine’s outfit featured zebras “romping” (Credit: ITV)

Susanna said: “Thank you for taking the heat of me – yours is much more explicit!”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly distracts viewers with her outfit as they spot rude pattern on her zebra dress

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, one viewer wrote on Twitter about Susanna’s dress: “Why is that woman wearing such a revealing dress on GMB?”

Another added: “Inappropriate dress for breakfast TV on @GMB or are you now just eye candy for @piersmorgan?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.