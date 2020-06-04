Piers Morgan praises Meghan Markle for her 'perfect' speech on George Floyd in major U-turn

Presenter Piers Morgan has called on US President Donald Trump to listen to Meghan Markle.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, has been a vocal critic of the Duchess of Sussex - particularly since she and husband Prince Harry stepped down as 'senior' royals earlier this year.

But in what some fans are seeing as a major 'turn around' on the former actress, Piers has urged Trump to heed Meghan's take on the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the US.

What did Piers Morgan say?

Piers Morgan has urged President Trump to listen to Meghan Markle

Writing in his latest column for the Daily Mail, Piers said: "It comes to something when it falls to Meghan Markle to give the President a lesson in how to show leadership at a time like this.

"I've not been the Duchess of Sussex's biggest fan, to put it mildly, but I actually thought she hit the perfect tone in her comments about George Floyd today, telling students in a video message about her own painful memories of witnessing the 1992 riots in Los Angeles after the brutal beating of Rodney King.

What happened to you?

"Meghan said: 'You're going to have empathy for those who don't see the world through the same lens that you do.' There, right there, is what President Trump desperately needs to understand."

Piers' backing of Meghan Markle baffled some of his Twitter followers.

How did Piers' followers react?

Producer Ben Winston wrote: "Well this is not a tweet I would have ever predicted."

One angry follower said: "You two faced man, after you all you have said about Meghan, hope you never sleep."

Broadcaster Jasmine Dotwala wrote: "Wow. This is a turn around. Have you been hacked?"

Someone else asked: "Piers, what happened to you? Bonk on the head?"

Another joked, with a reference to Scrooge: "Were you visited by three ghosts this year?"

President Trump has come under sharp criticism for his response to the mass protests, which follow the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

'When the looting starts...'

Last week, Trump tweeted to say that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts".

He wrote: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

And earlier today (Thursday, June 4), Meghan delivered a moving speech on the current situation

She spoke in a video message to the graduating class of her old Los Angeles school, Immaculate Heart High and referenced the deaths of people of colour at the hands of police.

In the clip, the Duchess said she felt it would be "wrong" not to speak out in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Meghan, 38, admitted she didn't know exactly what to say about the tragedy and subsequent protests.

However, she realised the worst thing she could do was to hold her silence about the situation.

