Shocked GMB fans spot framed Nazi artwork behind guest during live interview

GMB viewers were left in shock today (June 4).

Matthew Collins was introduced on the show as reformed racist who has turned his life around.

But those tuning in at home couldn't help but notice he had framed Nazi artwork clearly positioned in shot of the camera.

GMB fans were shocked by the Nazi artwork behind Matthew Collins (Credit: ITV)

GMB fans shocked by Nazi poster

Good Morning Britain viewers were quick to take to Twitter afterwards to react.

One wrote: "Really @itvnews @GMB @piersmorgan – he’s got a nazi sign behind him and he’s talking about anti racism?

"What is going on?! How can you not see it? How can allow it? #whiteprivelege #BlackLivesMattterUK #educateyourself."

READ MORE: GMB fans side with Rudy Giuliani and blast blast 'lying' Piers Morgan after car crash interview

Another added: "@piersmorgan @GMB is it just me that's uncomfortable with your guests Nazi picture behind him in shot?"

Moments later, a third tweeted: "@GMB why do you have a person saying they are no longer racist on your programme with a nazi poster clear to see on camera at the the side of them?"

Shortly after, a fourth wrote: "@GMB How can this man sit there and say he is no longer a racist? Did you see the Nazi poster in the back ground? Don’t believe it."

Matthew claims to be a reformed racist (Credit: ITV)

Reformed BNP member

It turns out, the artwork is the cover for Matthew's book Nazi Terrorist: The Story of National Action.

He co-wrote the title with pal Robbie Mullen.

The book reveals how he saved Labour MP Rosie Cooper and Det Con Victoria Henderson from being assassination by neo-Nazi Jack Renshaw.

Unfortunately, neither Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid asked him about the best-selling title.

Opening up about how he decided to change his ways, Matthew said: "It was not overnight.

"My racism was not the unwitting racism that we see – mine was quite learned and profound and deliberate.

"I addressed that most importantly and immediately, and I addressed the things I said and did deliberately to cause offence and tear at people's dignity."

READ MORE: Horrified Piers Morgan blasts GMB fans for trolling Madeleine McCann's parents

He added: "To understand racism and how it works, and the actions and words that people use, takes a long time. And it takes empathy.

"People have to understand the effects racism has upon other people and how it tears away at their dignity and makes them feel about themselves."

@piersmorgan @GMB Not racist no more........ why is there a Nazi poster in the background 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JeytSyTmL5 — Mikey Connor (@Mikeyconnor94) June 4, 2020

GMB guest calls for change

Matthew then called on white people to re-evaluate the language that they use when talking about race.

"I think a lot of the racism we see that offends people isn't deliberate," he continued.

"We have to address the way that we speak and think and take into consideration other people's feelings.

"Most racism we see is a direct result of people's ignorance."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know what you think of this story.