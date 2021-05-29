In latest Piers Morgan news, the star has revealed he is in talks with his old colleague Simon Cowell about new TV shows – and hinted it could even be across the pond.

The outspoken presenter quit his Good Morning Britain job in March after the Meghan Markle row.

Fans have been wondering about Piers’ next move and he’s now told The Sun that it could involve his old America’s Got Talent boss Simon.

Piers explained that the pair recently went for a long walk and chatted about teaming up for another project.

What’s the latest news about Piers Morgan?

“I saw Simon Cowell recently, and of course he got me my first big break in America,” he said. “We walked for three hours.

“I got terrible blisters but I didn’t dare tell him because it felt like he was going to keep going until one of us surrendered.

“We talked about a few opportunities – I would like to work with him again.”

Piers and Simon have been friends for years

Piers, 56, and Simon, 61, have known each other for years.

The sharp-tongued music exec hired Piers as a judge on America’s Got Talent 15 years ago, which became his big break in America.

They later sat together on the panel of Britain’s Got Talent.

While there has been some good old-fashioned ribbing between them over the years, the pair are thought to be good friends.

When Simon turned 60 in 2019, Piers posted a message on Instagram saying that he owed him “a lot”.

“Happy 60th Birthday to my (very) old mate @simoncowell,” he teased.

“A great guy to whom I owe a lot.. but no amount of plastic surgery can change the fact his age now begins with a 6 and mine with a 5…”

Why did Piers leave GMB?

Meanwhile, the presenter sparking a controversy in March when he said he did not believe some of the comments Meghan made in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He ended up stepping down from the show and there has since been plenty of speculation about what he might do next.

