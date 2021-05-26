Piers Morgan has agreed with followers who said a return to GMB would be “amazing”.

The former breakfast host, 56, responded to one follower who urged him to return to the show after former Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, appeared at hearings today (Wednesday May 26).

Mr Cummings savaged his former boss, Boris Johnson, and fans called for Piers’ return.

It would.. and I'm still technically under contract to present @GMB … https://t.co/osnbfUX6RH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2021

What did Piers Morgan say about returning to GMB?

A follower got in touch with Piers and said: “The whole nation wish you were on TV tomorrow morning Piers.

“Perhaps GMB can invite you on as a guest presenter for the one day.

“That would be amazing.”

Piers, who spent most of the day on Twitter criticising Mr Johnson, soon agreed with the follower.

“It would,” he said. “And I’m still technically under contract to present @GMB.”

Piers Morgan in full flight during his GMB days (Credit: ITV)

What has he said about the government before?

The former host became known for criticising the government for its approach and response to the coronavirus pandemic when it first swept the nation in March 2020.

No government minister appeared on the show for 201 days, as Piers continually laid into the powers that be.

In November 2020, reporter Nick Dixon had asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock why he had been evading the programme.

Soon after, Mr Hancock appeared live on the show and denied there had been a boycott.

Previously, Piers had called the government “gutless little weasels”.

BREAKING: Just had a call from Downing Street. The 201-day Government boycott of @GMB is over & Health Secretary @MattHancock will be appearing on the show tomorrow morning… pic.twitter.com/zDLWi0LkFp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 15, 2020

When was the last time Piers Morgan appeared on GMB?

However, even though Piers might be keen on a GMB return, his former employers might not be.

In early March 2021, Piers tendered his resignation after criticising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

This sustained attack on the royal couple saw him storm off set after an on-air row with Alex Beresford.

Piers stormed off the set after an intense debate with Alex (Credit: ITV)

ITV said in response: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”