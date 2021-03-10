Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has broken his silence after ITV announced yesterday evening that he had left the show.

The network issued a very brief statement that read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

This followed a dramatic outburst on yesterday’s show, which resulted in Piers actually walking off set.

He was challenged by co-host Alex Beresford as they discussed the Harry and Meghan interview.

On Monday’s show, Piers had dismissed Meghan’s admission that she had been left suicidal while five months pregnant with son Archie.

Alex had been upset by his comments and took him to task over his constant negativity towards her.

Piers did clarify his comments about Meghan, saying he was not in her mind to know what’s going on.

His opinions around Meghan’s mental health disgusted many viewers with Ofcom receiving an unprecedented 41,000 complaints in one day.

Piers, 55, remained silent yesterday evening as news of his departure blew up social media.

However, this morning, he has issued a statement and is in defiant mood, saying he still doesn’t believe Meghan in her Oprah interview.

He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Alongside his own thoughts, he shared an image of Winston Churchill and a quote from the former PM. “Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like.

“But if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

