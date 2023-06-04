Phillip Schofield will “never fully recover” following his affair with a younger member of the This Morning team, Seann Walsh has claimed.

Seann made headlines when he cheated on his girlfriend with Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones. He made the comments on his social media this weekend.

Speaking from his own experience, Seann said it was “surreal” watching what’s happening to Phillip now “knowing what that is like”.

Phillip spoke about his affair in a candid interview this week (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield will never ‘fully recover’ from affair

Seann spoke about the fallout from his kiss with Katya during an appearance on I’m A Celebrity, admitting that it affected his mental health deeply.

Posting online today (June 4), Seann said: “It is very surreal watching what is happening with Phillip Schofield right now and knowing what that is like. Not many go through it in life.” He then added: “It seems very strange to say I have.”

He then went on to state that he feels Phillip will never “full recover” from the controversy. “Whether you think justice is being served or not, let me tell you now, he is [bleep]ed for the rest of his life. You do not ever fully recover from that.”

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones hit headlines in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Phil admits he lied about fling

The This Morning presenter stepped down from the ITV daytime show, and ITV as a whole, after admitting he had lied to everyone about his affair.

After heading down to Cornwall to spend time with his elderly mother, Phillip spoke to the BBC in a bombshell interview, where he revealed he has considered ending his own life as a result of the scandal.

Seann, meanwhile, was publicly slammed when he was pictured snogging pro dancer Katya during Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. He was promptly dumped by girlfriend Rebecca Humphries. His career was left in ruins. Seann made a comeback on I’m A Celebrity in 2022.

The comedian recently welcomed his first baby with partner Grace Adderley.

