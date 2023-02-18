Seann Walsh has revealed his baby daughter’s unusual name, joking he hopes she’s ‘posh’.

The 37-year-old I’m A Celeb star posted a photo of his and girlfriend Grace’s adorable baby on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh)

He captioned the post: “Wylda Primrose Adderley-Walsh.

“I’m really hoping she’s posher than us. Can you tell?

“Can’t wait until the day she makes me take these down.

“And Grace is better*. Aaaaaaand breathe.

“*Turns out I could have probably gone to the comedy awards so I will be having words later.”

According to thebump.com, the name Wylda means “untamed”, and is of German origin.

Seann and partner Grace had their first baby (Credit: Cover Images)

Seann Walsh praises partner Grace Adderley

Comedian Seann and choreographer Grace Adderley introduced their new addition on Monday.

He also announced on a different post that he actually fainted during the birth!

Strictly star Seann posted an image of Grace, 31, and wrote a lengthy caption, praising her “bravery”.

Seann wrote: “Watched this woman have to give a breech birth last night with very short notice.

“To see how strong she was, was one of the most amazing things I will ever see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh)

“I am in total awe of the bravery I witnessed. I’m so proud of her and just wanted to tell the world whilst they’re both asleep.

“As a man I will never know what it’s like to put my body through that buuuuuut women will never know what’s it like to have to go up or down a level in every clothes shop so swings and roundabouts*

“*I had to write something stupid for me to post this. Sorry if it ruined it. Love you x”

Seann continued: “Oh my God, I forgot and I’m adding this. To Claire the midwife, I’ll never forget your help. With as much weight and love that you can possibly put into two words, thank you.”

Read more: Strictly’s Seann Walsh shares beautiful photo of baby as he admits partner ‘has been through so much’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.