I’m A Celebrity star Seann Walsh has become a dad for the first time, welcoming his baby today.

The comedian announced his happy earlier on Instagram today in a video from hospital after girlfriend Grace Adderley gave birth.

He also posted a video thanking nurses but joked they had been congratulating him for winning an award.

“So Grace has had our baby,” he said.

“I’m sat here in the very relaxing post-natal department. The staff have been great. The nurses have been coming up to me all morning and congratulating me which has been lovely.

“I didn’t know that so many people would know what the Chortle best new comedy show award was.”

He also revealed he passed out during the birth.

“I passed out during the birth,” said Seann. “Of course I did. The nurse’s response? ‘Men’. Fair.”

The comedian was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

One said: “Wonderful news! The best news! Many, many Congratulations to you and Grace. Welcome to the world little baby Walsh x.”

A second said: “Oh Sean you are amazing – so many congrats to you both – I hope ur child is as funny as you are – humour is a wonderful thing.”

A third said: “GET IN THERE! The best feeling in the world mate. And congrats on the baby aswell. Made up for you both @graceadderley_”

Another said: “Wonderful news! The best news! Many, many Congratulations to you and Grace 🥂Welcome to the world little baby Walsh 🌟x”

A fifth joked: “I bloody love this. And in other news… Congratulations on the baby.”

Seann Walsh has revealed he has become a dad (Credit: Splash)

How did Seann Walsh reveal he was going to be a dad?

Seann, 36, announced he and Grace were expecting a baby back in October on an Instagram live.

He said: “I’m having a child.”

His pal responded with: “So you’re gonna be a dad?” to which Sean replied: “Yeah.”

Warning the comedian about the tough life of fatherhood that awaits him, his friend added: “You’re going to have a lot more worries.”

Seann said: “That’s the one thing I need in life actually, I don’t think I’ve had enough worries.”

During the stand-up show, Seann thanked fans for their support, saying: “I appreciate it.”

