I’m A Celebrity star Seann Walsh has confessed a fear he had about entering the jungle.

The stand-up comedian hit headlines in 2018 after he was spotted kissing his professional Strictly partner, Katya Jones.

It sparked huge controversy and led to the break up of his relationship at the time with Rebecca Humphries.

Four years later, Seann signed up for a stint on I’m A Celebrity. However, he had his reservations following the backlash over his cheating scandal.

In a new interview, Seann revealed that he was “terrified” about what the public would think of him.

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones hit headlines in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Seann Walsh on I’m A Celeb fears

“I was so petrified of getting backlash,” he told Hello. “I’d had such a bad experience with all the things that were said about me last time, the idea of that happening again was terrifying. But Grace [his girlfriend] told me to think about the memories I’d make in the jungle and what a magical experience it could be… And it really was.”

In fact, Seann went on to share that he hasn’t received any negative reaction from trolls.

“I’ve had thousands and thousands of messages and not one of them has been negative,” he said.

“It’s a reaction I didn’t for one moment imagine and for which I’m so grateful. That’s been a big lesson: to be grateful for how good it’s been because I know how badly it can go.”

The ex-couple was in a relationship for five years.

Rebecca released a book earlier this year that claimed her public breakup came after years of emotional abuse.

A year after the split Rebecca also spoke in the House of Commons about gaslighting.

Seann Walsh was scared of how viewers would react (Credit: ITV)

What happened during the scandal?

She reflected in an interview with The Times in June: “Being called things like [crazy] is so insidious that, before you know what’s happening, it’s actually starting to inform what you’re doing even outside the confines of the relationship.

“You lose your keys one too many times, you’re a crazy [blank]. It is a drip, drip, drip of poison. When that happens over years you start to self-identify as crazy and unhinged in a way that no longer feels glamorous and passionate.”

I was so petrified of getting backlash.

Rebecca also claimed to have suffered from PTSD symptoms following their split. She said she had experienced nightmares which led to her seeking out therapy.

At the time the scandal emerged, Rebecca remained defiant on social media.

“This whole business has served to remind me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim,” she said on Twitter.

“I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Seann Walsh and Strictly pro Katya Jones – what happened?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.