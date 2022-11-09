I’m A Celebrity: Seann Walsh and Strictly pro Katya Jones – what happened?

I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Seann Walsh was announced a ‘latecomer’ to the series, alongside disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock.

Seann is probably best known for his 2018 Strictly Come Dancing stint where he teamed up with Katya Jones.

The 36-year-old stand-up comic has also previously appeared on Mock the Week and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Seann hit the headlines during his time on Strictly after he and Katya were snapped kissing

At the time he was in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries and Katya was married to co-star Neil Jones.

But what has Seann been up to since he came in for so much attention on Strictly? That is just one question telly fans want to know the answer to, according to Google searches.

Seann Walsh was paired with Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Seann Walsh and Katya Jones?

Seann’s Strictly partnership with dance pro Katya led to one of the BBC One dance series’ most prominent tabloid scandals.

They were snapped snogging in a London street – and Seann has subsequently claimed on stage the incident made him “the most hated comedian in Britain”.

Seann was branded a ‘love rat’ in many reports, as he was seeing The Crown actress Rebecca at the time.

The fallout saw Rebecca tweeting about the end of her five-year relationship with Seann.

She also noted at the time she did not receive an apology – and claimed she had been subject to “controlling” behaviour.

However, the previous evening, Seann took to Twitter, writing: “In light of the story in today’s newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions.

“This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for.”

And two minutes earlier, Katya tweeted: “I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions.

“I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks.

“I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.”

Actress Rebecca Humphries was once in a relationship with Seann Walsh (Credit: YouTube)

What did they say in their TV apology?

A couple of days later, Seann and Katya appeared on Strictly spin off show It Takes Two.

In a subdued showing, Seann opened up about his ‘deep regret’.

He told host Zoe Ball: “I think that, obviously, I’m sorry for the hurt that I’ve caused.

“We were getting on well, we were having fun.

“We had a couple of drinks and we made a huge mistake and I regret it deeply.”

He went on to object to how he had been represented.

Seann continued: “I would rather not have to address this publicly but I feel I have to. I made a mistake, which I’m very sorry for, I’m sorry for the hurt that I’ve caused.

“You never think about the extent of the damage that you’re going to do, in a moment of, you know the mistake that you’ve made. I’m not perfect, far from it. Our relationship wasn’t perfect. That doesn’t mean I wanted it to end the way it finally did, and I’m very sorry for that.

“I feel it’s also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I’m being portrayed as. I’m still sorry for what I did, but it’s very important for me to get that out there.”

Katya, meanwhile, added: “Obviously I apologise, and I can’t apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved.

“But, the main thing for me is that me and Neil are absolutely fine and that’s what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can.”

Katya and Neil did, subsequently, split.

Seann and Katya got to say their piece on Strictly’s It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

What is Seann Walsh doing now?

His most recent IMDb credits as a performer include appearances in The Bystanders, Meet the Richardsons and The Love Box in Your Living Room.

The latter, a Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse spoof celebration of the BBC‘s centenary, included Seann taking off Michael McIntyre.

But in terms of what Seann Walsh is doing right now… well, he’s about to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle tonight (November 9).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh)

Is Seann Walsh married? Who is he dating?

Recent reports suggest Seann is not married.

He is, however, said to be expecting a child with girlfriend Grace Adderley.

According to The Sun, Grace is a dance teacher and choreographer, and 30 years old.

They are said to have “first got together” in 2019.

Seann Walsh was announced alongside Matt Hancock as a latecomer to I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Seann confirmed his pregnancy news to fans last month during an Instagram Live broadcast.

He said at the time: “I’m having a child.”

A friend who was also on the Live, replied to him: “So you’re gonna be a dad?”

And Sean reportedly replied: “Yeah.”

His friend then went on the caution being a dad can be tough, adding: “You’re going to have a lot more worries.”

“That’s the one thing I need in life actually, I don’t think I’ve had enough worries” Seann is said to have replied.

Seann Walsh shares a surname – but not blood – with an ED! fave (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Seann related to Bradley Walsh?

Seann was born in north London, while namesake Bradley Walsh was raised just 20 miles away in Watford.

But despite queries online about whether the two entertainers may have family links, it does not appear they are related.

Did Seann Walsh date Emily Atack?

According to reports, Seann and The Inbetweeners actress Emily, 32, were an item in 2016.

Photographers have snapped them enjoying lunch together as friends on more than one occasion in the last couple of years.

One reported meet-up between the pair occurred in the summer of 2021, around the time it was reported she had split up with her boyfriend.

Seann is also credited as a writer on his TV personality pal’s ITV2 series The Emily Atack Show.

Reports claim Seann and Emily first when they appeared on E4 gameshow Virtually Famous in 2014. They were also reportedly linked two years later at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Stand-up comic Seann had his first gig 16 years ago (Credit: YouTube)

What is Seann Walsh’s net worth?

Seann’s net worth is the subject of much speculation in online articles.

However, back in 2018, the Mirror reported Seann was worth £350,000.

That amount has been repeated recently in other online articles ahead of Seann’s expected appearance Down Under.

But other unsubstantiated articles also claim he is worth “millions”.

It has also been previously reported Seann received £25,000 for his time on Strictly.

