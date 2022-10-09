Strictly’s Seann Walsh set to become a dad for the first time

Seann Walsh has announced he and his girlfriend Grace Adderley are expecting their first child.

The former Strictly star has been dating dance teacher Grace since 2019 – but now the happy couple is set to be a full-on family with their new bundle of joy when he or she arrives.

The comedian is expecting his first child with girlfriend (Credit: BBC)

Seann Walsh announces pregnancy news

The 36-year-old broke the news to fans on Saturday (October 8) during an Instagram live with a friend while in Lincolnshire – where the comedian was performing a stand-up show.

Speaking on Instagram live, Seann said: “I’m having a child.”

His pal responded with: “So you’re gonna be a dad?” to which Sean replied: “Yeah.”

Warning the comedian about the tough life of fatherhood that awaits him, his friend added: “You’re going to have a lot more worries.”

Seann said: “That’s the one thing I need in life actually, I don’t think I’ve had enough worries.”

During the stand-up show, Seann thanked fans for their support, saying: “I appreciate it,” reports The Sun.

Seann thanked fans for their support last night (Credit: BBC)

Seann and Katya’s Strictly scandal

The comedian is renowned for being embroiled in one of Strictly’s biggest ever scandals when he was snapped snogging his then-married professional partner Katya Jones in 2018.

Seann was in a long-term relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries, who he lived with at the time.

Meanwhile, Katya was married to fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones for six years.

Katya and Neil divorced a year later but said it had nothing to do with the kiss. Seann and Rebecca also split.

The two were snapped snogging in the street (Credit: BBC)

Seann and Katya appeared on It Takes Two

After photos of the two snogging in the street emerged, the pair appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two to talk about what happened.

Katya told host-at-the-time Zoe Ball: “Obviously I apologise, and I can’t apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved.

“And focusing on my job and doing it as professionally as I can.”

Meanwhile Seann also apologised for the ‘hurt’ he had caused with his actions.

He said: “I think that, obviously I’m sorry for the hurt that I’ve caused. We were getting on well, we were having fun.

“We had a couple of drinks and we made a huge mistake and I regret it deeply.”

