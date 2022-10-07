The I’m A Celeb line-up is reportedly taking shape, with Gogglebox‘s Babatunde Aleshe an Seann Walsh reportedly signing up.

Comedian Babatunde is best known for appearing alongside Mo Gilligan on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Seann, meanwhile, is famous for that kiss with Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones back in 2018.

Babatunde Aleshe is best known for appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: YouTube)

Babatunde Aleshe ‘joins I’m A Celeb line-up’

Speaking to The Sun, an I’m A Celebrity insider claimed “Bosses are really excited to have Babatunde in the mix.

“He’s become a firm favourite with Celebrity Gogglebox viewers and producers reckon he’ll be a great campmate.”

They added: “He’s been doing stand-up for years but it’s his banter and constant one-liners with best mate Mo on Celebrity Gogglebox that really impressed the casting team. It’s a great opportunity for him to head to the jungle.”

The comedian has also worked as an actor and even played the role of nurse Sam on EastEnders.

Seann Walsh is rumoured to appear on I’m A Celeb (Credit: Cover Images)

Seann Walsh to appear on I’m A Celeb?

Also set to take on the jungle, according to reports, is Seann Walsh, who appeared on Strictly in 2018.

The star was partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones and was involved in a scandal when they were caught kissing.

His snog with Katya is the biggest scandal to have ever hit Strictly. People still talk about it.

Katya was married at the time to fellow Strictly star Neil Jones. Seann was also in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries.

Katya and Neil divorced a year later but said it had nothing to do with the kiss. Seann and Rebecca also split.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Seann is an incredible signing for I’m A Celebrity and it’s a real coup for ITV. His snog with Katya is the biggest scandal to have ever hit Strictly. People still talk about it.

“Life in the jungle is boring and those long hours around the campfire would be the perfect time for Seann to get talking.

“He can’t shy away from it either as he’s best known for that snog. It’s unlikely his campmates won’t bring it up.”

Other rumoured celebrities

Others rumoured to star in the new series include Boy George, Tom Daley and Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

I’m A Celebrity is set to return to Australia for its new series.

For the past two years, the show has been filmed from Gwrych Castle in Wales due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Speaking about its return to Australia, Ant said: “Well, the plan is the jungle.”

Dec added: “Nothing against Wales!”

To which Ant then said: “We love Wales, but Australia is [the show’s] home and we’d like to get back there if we can.”

