Seann Walsh has shared the first snaps of his adorable newborn baby.

The 37-year-old comedian and his beau Grace Adderley welcomed their first child together at the weekend.

And now, the Strictly Come Dancing ‘bad boy’ has given fans a glimpse inside their momentous day with adorable pictures of their new baby.

Seann and his partner Grace welcomed their first child at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Seann Walsh shares first look at baby

In the snap, new mum Grace could be seen cradling their bundle of joy who was placed on her chest.

Seann told his 203,000 Instagram followers: “Grace has been through so much this week but she’s finally okay. We’re home. Girl power.”

He added: “Her bravery has made my fainting all the more pathetic.”

As expected, plenty of Seann’s fans and showbiz pals took to the comments section to send their well-wishes.

Seann Walsh fans gush over new baby

“Congratulations to you all,” said one fan.

Another added: “Best time of your life… enjoy as they grow up so quickly.”

Grace has been through so much this week but she’s finally okay. We’re home. Girl power.

“So sweet!” gushed someone else.

A fourth mused: “Beautiful picture… do we have a name yet?”

“Beautiful, get this lovely lady everything and anything she needs!” penned a fifth fan.

Seann competed on I’m A Celeb last year (Credit: ITV)

Sean admits he fainted during birth

It comes as Sean candidly admitted that he passed out during the birth of his baby.

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday (February 12) after his beau gave birth, Seann revealed: “I passed out during the birth.

“Of course I did. The nurse’s response? ‘Men’. Fair.”

The I’m A Celeb star and Grace have been together since 2019, and largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Seann announced he and Grace were expecting a baby back in October on an Instagram live.

Speaking to a friend during an Instagram Live session at the time, Seann told a friend: “I’m having a child.”

He was then asked by the friend: “So you’re gonna be a dad?”, before replying: “Yeah.”

The person responded: “That’s worrying.”

The comedian then told his followers: “Unbelievable. Everyone else has been really nice, that’s the worst response yet.”

