Comedian Seann Walsh left fans of The One Show furious last night (February 3) after he appeared on the show.

The comedian, 37, was on the programme promoting his new stand-up tour.

But conversation soon turned to his time on I’m A Celebrity as host Alex Jones asked about his blossoming friendship with Matt Hancock.

Seann Walsh laughed about his friendship with Matt Hancock (Credit: BBC)

The One Show: Seann Walsh sparks complaints

When quizzed over whether they were still in touch, Seann replied jokingly: “He will not leave me alone! 12 missed calls today!”

Waving his arms in the air, he continued: “Facetime…it is mad! Give me a break! I will sign your book!”

Becoming more serious, Seann continued: “It was a wonderful experience, I got on with everyone in there.”

However, fans were not impressed with Seann’s comments.

Taking to Twitter, many felt his jokey response was a touch too far.

Actually starting to feel sorry for Matt Hancock tbh… #theoneshow — DeadWing (@stamfordstu) February 3, 2023

“Actually starting to feel sorry for Matt Hancock tbh…” one person wrote.

“Calm down Seann,” said a second.

A third sniped: “Has Seann Walsh always been this annoying?”

“Seann Walsh behaving like he is doing a stand-up gig! And being overbearing!” agreed a fourth.

Seann and Matt struck up a friendship in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Do the I’m a Celeb campmates still talk?

There were reports that the I’m A Celebrity gang were no longer speaking to Matt, and that the former Health Secretary had exited a WhatsApp chat of all the campmates.

Mike Tindall, who placed fourth last year, admitted it had been hard for everyone to stay in touch after the show.

“Well, we try [to keep in touch] to but it is not easy,” he said. “You always have these grand plans when you’re in the jungle but you come back and remember what life was before.”

Last month, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas also noted how corresponding with her former co-stars can be challenging.

She claimed nobody replied to her group message asking after everybody.

Since then, Hancock has pushed back on criticism for donating £10,000 to two charities from the amount he was paid to participate.

His fee for I’m A Celebrity was reportedly £320,000.

