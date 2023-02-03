I’m A Celebrity stars Mike Tindall and Sue Cleaver reunite after close bond in jungle

I’m A Celebrity stars Mike Tindall and Sue Cleaver reunited today (Friday, February 3), sending their fans wild.

The duo – who formed a close bond in the Australian jungle – shared a sweet snap from their reunion on Instagram this afternoon.

I’m A Celebrity stars Sue Cleaver and Mike Tindall reunite

Earlier today, Sue took to Instagram to share a sweet snap with her fans.

In a post for her 136k followers to see, Sue revealed that she and her “jungle husband” Mike had reunited.

Sue uploaded a selfie of herself and Mike for all her fans to see.

In the snap, the I’m A Celebrity stars grin for the camera after meeting for a “sneaky lunch”.

“Gorgeous sneaky lunch with one of my husbands – sorry to my other ones, your time will come,” she captioned the post.

She also added a couple of love heart emojis after her caption – as well as the hashtags: “#junglehusband #junglehubby”.

Mike and Sue grew close on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans react to Sue Cleaver and Mike Tindall reunion

As expected, Mike and Sue’s reunion went down a treat with fans.

Plenty of Sue’s followers took to the comment section to gush over the duo’s reunion.

“Love you two xx,” one of Sue‘s fans wrote.

“Well, at least you are out in the open and not hiding your jungle husband [laughing emoji]. Enjoy your lunch,” another commented.

“Love this!” a third gushed.

“Lovely photo,” another said.

“Man like Mike,” a fifth commented.

Mike has addressed ‘snubbing’ Matt Hancock (Credit: ITV)

Mike addresses Matt Hancock snub

Elsewhere, Mike has addressed the reported ‘snubbing’ of Matt Hancock.

Back in December, rumours were abound that Matt hadn’t been invited to be part of the I’m A Celebrity WhatsApp group.

It was later reported that he had in fact been part of it, but had left.

However, Mike has since rubbished these claims.

Of course I’d chat to Matt again – why wouldn’t I?

“Of course I’d chat to Matt again – why wouldn’t I?” Mike told The Sun.

“I think there’s been a miscommunication with that, no one has left the WhatsApp group,” he added.

