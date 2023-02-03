Mike Tindall addresses Matt Hancock ‘miscommunication’ as he admits ‘it is not easy’

Mike Tindall has suggested there has been a “miscommunication” following claims Matt Hancock was ‘snubbed’ by his I’m A Celebrity co-stars.

Reports in December claimed the MP was not part of a WhatsApp group set up by Mike to ensure the jungle reality show contestants could stay in touch.

But other tabloid reports have subsequently indicated the former Health Secretary left the chat.

However, former rugby star Mike – who is married to King Charles’ niece Zara – appears to have set the record straight.

Why wouldn’t Mike Tindall want to chat with the ex Health Secretary? (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Mike Tindall addresses Matt Hancock claims

Speaking to journalists at an event, 44-year-old Mike said none of the famous faces involved had departed the messaging group.

Instead, he seemed to imply Mr Hancock was never part of it at all.

“Of course I’d chat to Matt again – why wouldn’t I?” Mike reportedly told The Sun.

He went on: “I think there’s been a miscommunication with that, no one has left the WhatsApp group.”

Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock both participated in the Celebrity Cyclone together (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

‘It is not easy’

Dad-of-three Mike also revealed he has met up with Corrie star Sue Cleaver one more than one occasion since they all jetted back to the UK.

Furthermore, he added they would be seeing each other again soon. And Mike also said he has spoken with “pretty much” everyone else.

However, the fourth-placed I’m A Celeb 2022 star also admitted it can be difficult to maintain contact, too.

You always have these grand plans when you’re in the jungle.

Reflecting on staying in touch, he went on: “Well, we try to but it is not easy. You always have these grand plans when you’re in the jungle but you come back and remember what life was before.”

Mike Tindall came fourth in I’m A Celeb 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Last month, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas also noted how corresponding with her former co-stars can be challenging.

She claimed nobody replied to her group message asking after everybody.

Since then, Mr Hancock has pushed back on criticism for donating £10,000 to two charities from the amount he was paid to participate.

His fee for I’m A Celebrity was reportedly £320,000.

Read more: Rugby star Mike Tindall reveals how daughters are following in his footsteps

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.