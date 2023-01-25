I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Scarlette Douglas has claimed that she’s been “snubbed” by her fellow campmates.

The former A Place In The Sun presenter took part in last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity.

Her fellow campmates included Loose Women’s Charlene White, Hollyoaks’ actor Owen Warner, Boy George and comedian Babatunde Aléshé.

Jill Scott won the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 star ‘snubbed’ by campmates

Speaking to MailOnline, Scarlette claimed the group chat’s gone quiet…

She revealed: “I just said: ‘Hey, team, how are you all? I miss you lots.’ And no one replied. I guess that means no one’s missing me.”

While the group chat may be silent, Scarlette revealed that there will be reunion thanks to campmate Chris Moyles‘s birthday.

We’re all going to be there so we’ll have a nice little mini reunion, which will be good.

Last year’s series saw Lioness Jill Scott being crowned the winner of the jungle. Owen finished in second place, while Matt Hancock was third.

After Charlene, Scarlette was the second celeb to be eliminated in the series.

The presenter was the second contestant to be eliminated in the 2022 I’m A Celeb series (Credit: Cover Images)

Scarlette Douglas may be heading to the US

During her interview, Scarlette opened up about her desire to work in the United States, following the approval of her green card.

Speaking about the presenting opportunities in the US, Scarlette said: “I don’t feel as though there’s that glass ceiling in the States, because they’re a lot more open. They have so many more channels and networks and opportunities for people like me to be seen.

‘There’s a show called The Real, it’s basically like Loose Women but for a full black panel. Now, we’ve had Loose Women with a full black panel… but it’s like it’s one particular day where it’s a black panel of women, whereas it should just be a norm.”

