Ant and Dec share amazing news for fans of I’m A Celebrity

Ant and Dec have shared some amazing news for fans of I’m A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway.

It was revealed yesterday (Monday, January 23) that the Geordie duo have signed a new deal that will see them staying with ITV for a while longer…

Ant and Dec have some big news (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec announce big news

Yesterday, it was announced that Ant and Dec had signed a brand new deal with ITV.

The Geordie duo have been exclusively signed with the broadcaster for over 22 years.

During this time they’ve fronted a range of iconic shows, including I’m A Celebrity

Now, with this new deal, they’ll be with them for another three years – bringing their time with the broadcaster to 25 years.

Ant and Dec spoke about the new deal after it was announced.

“We’re so lucky to host the best entertainment shows in the world,” Ant said.

The duo will be with ITV for another 3 years (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec sign new ITV deal

Ant then continued, saying: “We absolutely love our shows and we are both extremely happy and very excited to extend our relationship with ITV for another three years.”

“We can’t believe we are reaching 25 years exclusively with ITV. Especially as we are both only turning 30 this year!” Dec added.

We can’t believe we are reaching 25 years exclusively with ITV.

ITV executive Kevin Lygo also shared his thoughts too.

“The world of television and streaming is always a much brighter place with Ant and Dec at the centre of it, and we look forward to continuing our successful working relationship with them across the next three years,” he said.

The double act had some exciting tv news to share (Credit: ITV)

Geordie duo announce exciting TV news

The latest news about the duo comes not long after they announced some exciting TV news of their own.

Earlier this month, they appeared on Lorraine.

During their appearance on the show, not only did they reveal when Saturday Night Takeaway is coming back, but they also teased the new series of I’m A Celebrity.

Talking about I’m A Celebrity All Stars, they revealed that it’s “brutal” but assured viewers it’s going to be good.

Speaking about Saturday Night Takeaway, they said: “Saturday Night Takeaway is back next month, that’s in February.

“That takes us all the way up to Easter.”

Read more: Ant and Dec gross out Limitless Win viewers with grim habit: ‘Must stink’

Are you excited for more Ant and Dec on ITV? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!