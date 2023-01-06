Ant and Dec announce huge news for Saturday Night Takeaway fans

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway is coming back very soon, the Geordie duo revealed earlier today (Friday, January 6).

The duo made the big announcement during an appearance on Lorraine earlier this morning.

Ant and Dec were on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec talk I’m A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway

Today saw Ant and Dec make an appearance on the show.

The Geordie duo were on the hit ITV show to discuss the upcoming series of Limitless Win and I’m A Celebrity: All-Stars.

They revealed that the upcoming series is going to be “brutal”.

“It’s good,” Ant promised.

“And it is slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head to head in trials and whoever loses leaves, so it’s quite brutal.”

“That’s how we decide the winner,” he added.

Ant and Dec teased their show’s return (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec make Saturday Night Takeaway announcement

Elsewhere, Ant and Dec also teased the return of their hit show, Saturday Night Takeaway.

“And Saturday Night Takeaway, is that coming back?” Lorraine asked the duo toward the end of the interview.

“Saturday Night Takeaway is back next month, that’s in February,” Dec replied.

He then went on to reveal that it’s coming back towards the end of February.

“That takes us all the way up to Easter,” he continued.

“And then we’ll have a little holiday after that,” he added.

Ant and Dec’s fans issued them with a plea (Credit: ITV)

Fans issue plea to duo

Ant and Dec’s big announcement comes not long after I’m A Celebrity viewers issued them with a plea at the end of the last series.

During the last series, the Geordie duo would take to Instagram to do lives after the episodes finished.

They were a hit with fans, who want them to do them again next series.

“Bravo to @antanddec for an incredible series of #ImACeleb. Can Jungle Club come back next year?” one fan asked.

“@antanddec can #JungleClub please be an annual thing now?” another asked.

