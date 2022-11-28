I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have left viewers very upset following the end of the series last night.

This is because many are already missing the Geordie duo’s Instagram Lives following each show.

This year, Ant and Dec have done something different after each episode of the series.

As soon as the show ends, the pair hop onto Instagram Live and chat with viewers while answering their questions about the episode. They called it Jungle Club.

Ant and Dec were known for doing Instagram Lives after each episode of I’m A Celeb this series (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on I’m A Celebrity

Of course, last night’s finale saw Jill Scott be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Following the show, Ant and Dec took to their joint Instagram account and went live with all of the 2022 campmates.

However, now viewers have come to the realisation that Jungle Club will no longer be happening.

This is on top of the series no longer airing each night and viewers are understandably upset.

Jungle Club to return?

Many have begged the pair to bring Jungle Club back next year.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Bravo to @antanddec for an incredible series of #ImACeleb. Can Jungle Club come back next year?”

Another wrote: “Jungle Club is the best!! Please bring it back next year!!”

A third added: “@antanddec can #JungleClub please be an annual thing now?”

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “Pleased that Jill won, sad that it’s all over, elated that I can go to bed early again but incredibly unhappy there’s no more Jungle Club.

Jill Scott won I’m A Celebrity last night (Credit: ITV)

“Only another 365days til the next series!”

Last night saw Matt Hancock finish in third place while Owen Warner was runner-up.

This meant that footballer Jill took on the title of Queen of the Jungle.

Jill told Ant and Dec: “I just can’t believe it. Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done.

“We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us.”

Reaction to Jill winning I’m A Celeb

Viewers were thrilled to see Jill take home the crown as one gushed on Twitter: “Absolutely delighted that Jill won. She’s a super infectious genuine woman.”

Another said: “Soooooo happy that Jill won #imaceleb I only watched because she was on it. She’s brilliant, but we knew that. So happy that non football fans can see that too.”

The I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show will air on ITV1, this Thursday, from 9:15pm.

