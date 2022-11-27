I’m A Celebrity 2022 winner: Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle as viewers finally see sense

I’m A Celebrity 2022 has crowned Jill Scott the Queen of the Jungle in a thrilling final.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced the news after Matt Hancock was earlier placed third and Owen Warner was declared runner-up.

Last night, Mike Tindall was eliminated from the competition, with many fans furious he lost his place in camp while Matt Hancock made the final.

Matt Hancock took third place in I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

As Jill took in the news, she sat on her throne and – in her typically humble manner – said that each and every campmate this year deserved to be crowned the winner.

The football pro looked overwhelmed as close pal Mike presented her with the crown, as her fellow celebs whooped with joy.

I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott deserves all the thumbs up (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans celebrate Jill Scott’s win

Viewers on Twitter rushed to share their congratulations for the star, who has been a firm favourite since the show kicked off three weeks ago.

One cheered: “YAY!! The right person won, absolutely loved Jill from the start!!”

Another posted: “Queen Jill, absolutely delighted, the most genuine, kind, empathetic and so bloody funny, she really does deserve it. Love Owen too but there can be only one winner. Go Jill.”

Many took another chance to slate the show over Matt Hancock’s inclusion even as they celebrated Jill, with one writing: “I’m glad that Jill Scott is Queen of the Jungle, but it’s a shame that the series had to be tarnished by the inclusion of Matt Hancock which has hurt so many at a time where we need TV to bring us some escapism.”

Danny Miller won I’m A Celebrity last year (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2021 winner

Last year’s I’m a Celebrity was won by Emmerdale star Danny Miller, following a second series held at Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The chuffed actor said being crowned the King of the Jungle 2021 – ahead of co-finalists Simon Gregson, of Corrie fame, and Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge, was “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” – aside from the birth of his son Albert three weeks before the series began.

