Last night, Mike Tindall became the eighth contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity leaving celebrities Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and Owen Warner in the final.

There was intense speculation over who would meet Mike at the end of the classic rope bridge as Zara Tindall had not been spotted in Australia despite other campmates loved ones arriving.

Royal Zara Tindall greeted her husband Mike on the legendary I’m A Celeb bridge (Credit: ITV)

Zara greets Mike on the bridge

Former rugby player Mike tearfully reunited with his royal wife Zara after missing out on a spot in the top three of the I’m A Celebrity final.

He quickly dropped his rucksack and took Zara into his arms in a tight embrace.

Mike whispered into Zara’s ear, “I’ve missed you,” and asked her how she was.

Zara is 20th in line to the throne as her mother is King Charles‘ sister, Princess Anne.

During Mike’s post-elimination interview, presenter Ant McPartlin revealed that Zara was waiting for him when he exited.

When asked about his time in camp, Mike said there were “a lot of laughs”. But he admitted that at one point he “almost had a wobble”.

He said, “The only time I nearly had a wobble was when we did the nighttime challenge. But then Seann had a wobble… we got Seann through it, which got me through it.”

Viewers were gutted to see Mike Tindall go (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewer reactions to Mike Tindall exit

Fans have had mixed feelings regarding Mike’s exit as he was a fan favourite.

Viewers were left heartbroken; however, this was helped by witnessing him reunite with lovely wife Zara.

The only good thing about mike leaving was seeing Zara hug him at the end of the bridge they’re so cute

One Twitter user said, “Zara being 20th in line to the throne but still jetting out to greet Mike on the bridge has me howling I love them”.

“Why did I just sob when Zara was waiting for Mike at the end of the bridge?” said another.

Mike’s wife Zara is 20th in line to the throne as the daughter of Princess Anne (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“All the ‘royal experts’ knew 100% that Zara wouldn’t meet Mike on the bridge. Glad they are paid hundreds of thousands for their insights,” joked someone else.

“Haven’t stopped thinking about this hug. So much love between Mike and Zara Tindall,” said another sharing a pic of the moment they were reunited.

Someone else said: “Zara and Mike Tindall are one of my fave couples ever, the fact that she was on that bridge is just too much.”

Viewers were also livid about the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock getting a place in the top three and not loveable Mike.

“Mike Tindall was in my running to win. Who is voting for Matt Hancock? I just want to talk. I legit want to know.”

“Mike Tindall has been robbed of his place in the final! Who are these utter morons voting for Matt Handcock?! Mike is everything Matt isn’t. I’m gutted!”

Watch the final of I’m A Celebrity tonight on ITV1 or STV at 9pm.

