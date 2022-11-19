I’m A Celebrity fans ask same question about Zara Tindall as campmates’ loved ones pose for group photo

Zara Tindall has left fans wondering if she’s in Australia after the I’m A Celebrity campmates’ loved ones posed for a picture.

Ahead of last night’s episode, which saw Charlene White voted out of the jungle, the contestants’ loved ones posed for a photo together.

Is Zara Tindall in Australia?

But eagle-eyed fans were confused about who was there to greet Mike Tindall when he leaves the show.

The group photo was tweeted by the official I’m A Celebrity Twitter account.

Expecting to see the ex-rugby player’s wife Zara, social media users asked where she was.

One said: “Where’s Zara?” while another wrote: “Is it just me or is Zara not in the photo?”

A third asked: “No Zara Phillips?”

However, one pointed out: “Zara has 3 young children, I doubt it if she would be there. Probably someone from Mike’s family instead.”

I’m A Celeb fans wondered where Zara was (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike on I’m A Celeb

Elsewhere, Zara’s husband Mike is apparently not showing his true personality – and there’s a reason why, according to his famous pal.

Close friend Ronan Keating has given an explanation as to why the royal is being himself in the jungle.

“I think he’s struggling right now, the Mike that I know,” radio host Ronan told Hello. “I think he’s hungry and I think he’s missing his family. So I think that’s why we’re not seeing his huge, personality at the moment.

“But I think as soon as he comes to terms with it over the next couple of weeks, I think he’s going to shine bright.”

MIke Tindall called out Matt Hancock (Credit: ITV)

Ronan added: “He’ll always be there for the underdog – he’s a hero, he’s a great guy, we love him, he’s a favourite in this household to win.”

Mike confronts Matt

And Mike proved he will fight people’s corner when he stuck up for fellow campmate Sue Cleaver in last night’s episode.

When Coronation Street actress Sue called Matt Hancock out for leaving his hair all over the water bowl after shaving, Mike wasn’t pleased with his response.

Learning it was Matt, 44, who hadn’t cleared up after himself, Sue told him to empty the bowl in future.

Matt snarkily replied: “Was it a great trial for you to pour the thing out?”

It left Mike fuming, leading him to rant in the Bush Telegraph.

Matt Hancock has divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

He seethed: “You don’t say that to Sue… you just don’t say that to Sue.”

Mike then confronted former Health Secretary Matt, saying: “So much of a trial that you couldn’t do it.”

Backtracking on his earlier indifference, Matt said sorry to Sue. He told her: “I apologise. I won’t do it again in future.

“I’m sorry that you had to do that [mimed tipping water].”

Mike added later: “If it was that easy, why didn’t you bl***y do it?”

