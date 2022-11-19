I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock leaves fans shocked with ‘gross’ behaviour

Matt Hancock left viewers shocked in the jungle during last night’s I’m A Celebrity thanks to a “gross” act.

During Friday night’s show, Scarlette Douglas pointed out to the former health secretary that a bird had pooed on his leader’s chair.

Matt then wiped it off with his hand as Scarlette shouted: “Don’t touch that… what are you doing?”

I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock wiped the bird poo off his chair (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock in jungle

Babatunde Aleshe then said: “It’s good luck apparently. Don’t touch that with your hand!”

Owen Warner weighed in, telling the MP: “You’ve got to wash your hands now Matt!”

However, after watching Matt rinse his hand under water, Owen said in the Bush Telegraph: “That is our former Health Secretary… ‘happy birthday twice’ he told me and he’s just given a little [flick] after touching poo with his bare hands!”

Matt rinsed his hand under the water as his campmates urged him to use soap (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were disgusted by Matt’s behaviour and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “I can’t believe Matt touched bird poo with his bare hands after Covid and not wash his hands properly ugh gross.”

Another wrote: “Matt using his hand to wipe off bird [bleep]. Gross.”

Someone else tweeted: “Their reaction to what Matt did was hilarious! That was so gross!”

Another added: “Seeing Matt touch bird poo without washing his hands and he was our former health secretary, what a joke.”

Owen Warner looked shocked by Matt’s behaviour in camp (Credit: ITV)

Owen Warner on I’m A Celeb

Meanwhile, others were amused by Owen’s comment about Matt.

One added: “Owen, ‘Matt didn’t even use soap to wash bird poo off his hands.. he used to be our health secretary, telling us to wash our hands singing happy birthday during Covid.’ Best line Owen has said all series.”

I can’t believe Matt tocuhed bird poo with his bare hands after Covid and not wash his hands properly ugh gross

Another laughed: “Best moment of tonight is Owen saying that Matt told him to sing happy birthday twice when washing hands and Matt just rinsing after touching bird poo.

“Hahaha priceless!”

Matt Hancock and Boy George clash

Elsewhere on last night’s show, Matt was confronted by Boy George as the singer let his true feelings known.

Boy George admitted to Matt: “I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, George said: “He’s probably going to be quite upset and I was kicking off a bit and I just thought, you know what, just tell him to his face what you feel.”

He added: “I am struggling a little bit with you. That’s not your problem, that’s my problem. I apologise because I was really sl**ging you off a minute ago.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV1 and ITV X at 9:10pm.

