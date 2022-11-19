I’m A Celebrity viewers complain over Boy George as he lashes out at ‘slimy’ Matt Hancock

Boy George lashed out at “slimy and slippery” Matt Hancock leaving I’m A Celebrity viewers divided last night.

The 80s legend was speaking with fellow campmate, comedian Seann Walsh, about how he “can’t stand” the former Health Secretary.

He told Seann: “I have tried to like him and I’ve failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery. I find him just… I made a joke about chocolate.

“He just looked at me like… I wanted to say, ‘What are you looking at? Don’t you look at me like that.'”

George added: “I’ve tried to separate what I feel about him from who he is as a person, but I can’t.”

Matt then appeared.

Boy George told Matt Hancock he’d been “hating on” him (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock and Boy George on I’m A Celebrity

Boy George went on to tell him: “I was making a joke about the chocolate. For God’s sake I was like… let’s have a bit of fun. I didn’t like the way you looked at me. I made a joke and you were like…”

Matt apologised, telling him it wasn’t his intention, with Boy George hitting back: “You do it a lot actually.”

Matt apologised again, with Boy George continuing to lay into him.

He continued: “I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct.”

He later said: “I am struggling a little bit with you. That’s not your problem, that’s my problem. I apologise because I was really sl**ging you off a minute ago.”

But viewers were still left divided over the exchange, with many thinking George went too far.

I’m A Celeb viewers divided

One Twitter user wrote: “Boy George is definitely playing a game. He thinks the public will be loving him for his treatment of Matt but it’s backfiring massively!”

Another said: “Boy George is so disappointing now. He was hilarious for a bit but now he’s just flat-out rude when Matt has been nothing but nice to him.”

A third commented: “Nah I’m sorry but Matt is harmless, he’s actually done nothing wrong at all in there, he was really trying for people to like him in there and George had been a [blank] to him!!!”

Boy George branded Hancock “slimy” (Credit: ITV)

Others backed Boy George though, with many admiring his honesty.

“Boy George has summed up Matt Hancock just right,” one viewer tweeted. “Get Hancock out of there.”

Another wrote: “Well, thank God finally someone has been honest about Matt Hancock to his face. And obvisouly it was going to be Boy George. And still Hancock can’t be sincere in his response. Slippery is exactly what he is.”

Someone else commented: “Brilliant episode tonight with Matt and Boy George, at least he said it to his face and Matt respected that.”

Boy George later added in the Bush Telegraph: “It feels like a relief to me. I thought, I don’t want to come out of here and feel like I’ve been dishonest. I had to be truthful.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV1 and ITV X at 9:10pm.

