Ant and Dec have left Limitless Win viewers shocked after Ant revealed a grim hygiene habit during last night’s episode.

The 47-year-old hosts the ITV quiz series alongside pal Declan Donnelly, which sees contestants answer a series of questions – with no upper limit on the top cash prize.

The seriously tense show, which premiered back in January 2022, has been a huge hit with viewers at home.

But in Saturday night’s episode (January 21) it was Ant’s “disgusting” habit that got everybody talking.

Ant and Dec answering a question on Limitless Win
Ant and Dec’s quiz show Limitless Win returned last night (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on Limitless Win last night

During the show, last week’s contestants Conall and Michael returned to the studio to continue their game.

The pair were asked: “According to Levi’s, to maintain the fit, you shouldn’t wash your jeans until you’ve worn them how many times?”

However, Ant then revealed a little too much about his personal hygiene habits – much to the viewers’ disgust.

“I think it’s loads, I think you should wear them, wear them, wear them,” pondered Dec, trying to help the contestants.

Ant then turned to his co-host and proclaimed: “I never wash my jeans, never.”

Dec simply replied: “Neither do I.”

Ant and Dec on Limitless WIn
Viewers soon took to Twitter to share their shock (Credit: ITV)

Viewers grossed out by Ant and Dec’s hygiene habit

Ant’s “disgusting” admission did not go amiss, as plenty of viewers at home took to Twitter to share their shock.

“Ant telling the entire UK nation that he doesn’t wash his jeans (ever!!) has made my stomach turn,” proclaimed one person.

Another added: “Ant and Dec hun I don’t want to smell your jeans you mingers.”

“Wait a minute: did I hear that right??? Ant NEVER washes his jeans,” raged a third viewer.

Echoing their thoughts, somebody else penned: “Ant doesn’t wash his jeans??? I literally wash mine after every 4 wears.”

Limitless Win contestant Conall close to tears
Conall managed to take home a huge £75k (Credit: ITV)

Conall and Michael take home £150k

Last week, viewers watched Conall and Michael as they climbed the Limitless Ladder to £100k.

Returning to continue their game, viewers watched as the pals cashed out with £150k, meaning they both took home a huge £75k.

As if Conall welling up wasn’t enough to send viewers reaching for the tissues, Michael’s plans for the Limitless Win winnings most certainly had them weeping.

Read more: Limitless Win viewers fume over the same thing as two dentists appear on show

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? What do you think of Ant’s “disgusting” habit? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

