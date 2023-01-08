Ant and Dec returned with Limitless Win last night (January 7), with the boys welcoming two fellow Geordie pals to the show.

Best friends Helen and Kelly did pretty well as they made their way up the Limitless Ladder.

And it wasn’t long before they were hovering around the £1 million mark.

However, after the girls exited the show with a lot less than that, viewers at home had the same shock theory about the future of their friendship.

Ant and Dec looked a little concerned as the ladies made their decision on Limitless Win last night (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec welcome Geordie pals to Limitless Win

Helen and Kelly told Limitless win hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that they’d been pals since university.

They also explained that, with any winnings, they’d go on a big holiday together, taking their families with them.

It has to be said, they did really, really well.

It wasn’t long until the women reached a total of £100,000 in the bank.

But, after answering more questions correctly, the ladies were soon hovering around the £1m mark.

Pals Helen and Kelly ended up taking home £100k on Limitless Win last night (Credit: ITV)

‘Are you okay?’

However, while Kelly was content to take a risk and gamble on losing the £100k on an answer they weren’t really certain of, Helen really wasn’t.

“£50,000 Kelly, I just couldn’t guess at that answer,” Helen said.

“Shall we just go with three?” Kelly asked.

“No,” Helen insisted, cashing out.

As the deed was done, Helen asked Kelly: “Are you okay?”

“Yeah,” she insisted of the clearly controversial decision. “I’m £50k up.”

Limitless Win fans share shock theory

However, viewers watching at home had a shock theory about what the decision meant for the ladies’ friendship…

“Kelly is fuming,” claimed one.

“They ain’t gonna be best of friends from now on.. me thinks!!!” another predicted.

“They won’t be friends by the time they get home,” another claimed.

“I don’t think these two will be friends after this,” another laughed.

“The two of them are never speaking again,” another quipped.

Another added: “The one in the glasses if def the type who when they are now on holiday will be ‘well we coulda been somewhere nicer if we carried on playing.'”

