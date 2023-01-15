Limitless Win viewers fume over the same thing as two dentists appear on show

Limitless Win returned to ITV last night, but it sparked some complaints from viewers.

The tense ITV game show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, sees contestants answer a series of questions – with no upper limit on the top cash prize.

However, some viewers were unhappy with two dentists who tried their luck last night.

Some felt their occupation meant they were ‘too wealthy’ to compete.

Taking to Twitter, some fans were quick to vent their frustrations.

The cash builder means contestants can win huge prize (Credit: ITV)

Limitless Win on ITV

“Two dentists, because dentists don’t earn very much you see,” sniped one sarcastic observer. “How about some contestants that aren’t moneyed?”

“Seriously? Now two dentists – known for struggling financially?” griped a second.

A third agreed: “How about contestants on the show on the show that actually need the money, rather than architects and dentists who aren’t exactly on minimum wage?”

Meanwhile, a fourth moaned: “Great! Two dentists who make extortionate amounts of money a year.”

Two dentists appeared on Limitless Win last night (Credit: ITV)

But that’s not to say people aren’t enthralled by Limitless Win, with many saying they are enjoying the show.

How about some contestants that aren’t moneyed?

“I actually really enjoy Limitless Win!” one viewer said. “Decent game show.”

“This was a great episode of Limitless Win!” agreed a second. “Two very great teams and something about that 30 seconds of ‘blind guess or just cash out’ puts me on the edge of my seat.”

“Limitless Win is exceptionally well produced and great fun to watch!” said a third.

Ant and Dec interview

The tension can get so high during filming, Ant and Dec have found themselves biting their nails as contestants can risk it all.

“Normally, hosts of quiz shows traditionally are quite cool and quite calm,” Ant explained to the Express.

“We’re not cool!” Dec joked.

Ant and Dec really feel the tension in the series (Credit: ITV)

“That is the last thing we are!” Ant continued. “We wear our expressions and we wear our emotions on our face. There’s one point in the first episode where the couple that we have on kind of risk it, they risk a lot of money that they’d already banked.”

Ant added that they “nearly had kittens and nearly jumped over the side of the set”.

Limitless Win continues Saturdays at 8.30pm on ITV1.

