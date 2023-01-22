Ant and Dec on Limitless Win
Limitless Win contestants Conall and Michael left viewers in tears last night after they shared their plans to spend their huge show win.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly welcomed the boys back to the show last night (January 21).

Last week, viewers watched as they climbed the Limitless Ladder to £100k.

Returning to continue their game, viewers watched as the pals cashed out with £150k, meaning they both took home a huge £75k.

Ant and Dec hosting Limitless Win
Hosts Ant and Dec were thrilled that the Limitless Win contestants went one with £150k (Credit: ITV)

What will the Limitless Win contestants spend their money on?

As if Conall welling up wasn’t enough to send viewers reaching for the tissues, Michael’s plans for the Limitless Win winnings most certainly had them weeping.

Conall said that he was planning on buying a bigger property for his wife, daughter and their dog.

With tears his eyes, Michael revealed his share would be going towards fertility treatment with his wife.

Limitless Win contestant Conall close to tears
Conall will spend his winnings on buying a bigger house (Credit: ITV)

Limitless Win viewers in tears

Fans of the ITV show took to Twitter to reveal that they were also welling up over the boys’ win.

One said: “Fertility treatment. I’m in pieces.”

Another added: “Fair play, IVF is expensive! He’ll have a few quid left for himself.”

Fertility treatment. I’m in pieces.

A third said: “So intense,” said another, adding three floods of tears emojis.

“Wow, that was emotional,” another admitted.

Another heaped praise on the hosts as they admitted: “Great episode tonight boys you’re amazing at what you do keep it up. Love you Ant and Dec.”

Limitless Win contestant Michael welling up
Michael, meanwhile, will spend his share on fertility treatment (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on Limitless Win last night?

Meanwhile, Jenny and Clive also appeared on the show and told Ant and Dec they were getting married the day after filming.

However, after viewers at home branded them “greedy”, the pair guessed at an answer, lost £10k and went home with nothing.

Read more: Limitless Win fans make same complaint about dentist pals

