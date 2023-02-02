Former rugby star Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall’s husband, has made a sweet family admission about his two daughters following in his footsteps.

However, Mia, nine, and Lena, four, are unlikely to be heading down under to participate in I’m A Celebrity. Well, not quite just yet.

Instead, it turns out Mike and Zara’s girls – who are 21st and 22nd in line to the throne respectively – may prove handy with a rugby ball.

Zara Tindall and her daughters – Mia, behind and to the left of Charlotte, and Lena, in between Charlotte and George – applaud during the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: The Royal Family Channel YouTube)

Mike Tindall rugby

Mike, 44 – who is also dad to son Lucas, two – won 75 caps for England during his rugby union playing career.

He was also part of the England squad that lifted the 2003 World Cup trophy.

With both his and Zara‘s Olympic achievements, it should come as no surprise that their offspring are quite sporty, too.

Asked about their potential during a Legends of Rugby Awards bash, Mike recently indicated his daughters have plenty of time to enjoy their leisure activities before thoughts about eyeing a pro future need to be considered.

Mia Tindall, now nine, gets a lift from her dad in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘They love all sports’

He told HELLO!: “Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday.

“They are only nine and four so we’ve got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on.

We’ve got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on.

“But they love all sports and they play rugby as well.”

It might be a little too early for Lucas to attempt even touch rugby yet though!

Lena Tindall pictured last month with her mother Zara, who is Princess Anne’s daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nonetheless, Zara recently expressed gratitude for being able to compete as an equestrian and maintain her family life as she opened up about ‘mum guilt’.

Zara also mentioned how glad she is their children get to experience such a unique family set up.

She said during a podcast with her husband: “I’m lucky that our sport I could do both and still ride at the top. It’s been a massive drive for me and I hope it makes me a better mother.

“[The children] can experience it with us and with me and all those characteristics about life and competitive life. They will enjoy it as well.”

