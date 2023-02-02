Mike Tindall reveals real reason he won’t do Strictly for sake of wife Zara: ‘It’s divorce!’

Mike Tindall has revealed his wife Zara is the reason he wouldn’t do Strictly Come Dancing.

Despite his stint on I’m A Celebrity late last year, it seems Mike won’t be signing up for the next big entertainment show.

Mike admitted he’d “probably say no to Strictly” because it’s “not in my remit”.

Mike Tindall on doing Strictly

The rugby star made his confession while speaking to HELLO! at the Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grovesnor House Hotel on Park Lane on Wednesday.

When asked if he’d ever do Strictly, Mike replied: “I’d probably say no to Strictly.”

He then joked: “It’s divorce, I reckon isn’t it, you don’t want that – it’s not in my remit.”

Mike won over audiences when he appeared in the jungle last November.

He went all the way to the final and finished in fourth place in the 2022 series.

He was beaten by Matt Hancock, who finished third, Owen Warner, in second, and Jill Scott who was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Mike and Zara recently sat down for an interview on his new podcast, Mike Drop, in collaboration with Magic Millions.

In one moment, Zara became tearful as she spoke about a big influence from her equestrian career.

Zara on podcast

Zara won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics and in the podcast remembered late billionaire businessman Trevor Hemmings, who owned High Kingdom – the horse Zara rode in the event.

Zara told her husband: “We managed to get him to the Olympics, which was incredible. Trev – Trevor Hemmings – had won so many amazing things racing, in his racing career, and Grand Nationals and things like that.

“But to see his face at the Olympics and to get that team medal was amazing. And to be able to give something back to him when he had supported me for so long was incredible.”

