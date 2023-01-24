Mike Tindall’s wife Zara reduced to tears in moving podcast moment

Mike Tindall has launched an episode of his podcast featuring his wife Zara as she became emotional.

Princess Anne’s daughter appeared to tear up in the ‘Mike Drop’ YouTube chat, produced in collaboration with Australian horse-racing event Magic Millions.

The moving moment came as Zara, 41, opened up about a big influence from her equestrian career.

Zara, who won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics, told Mike as her eyes filled with tears: “I’m going to get emotional.”

Zara Tindall’s eyes reddened during her podcast chat with husband Mike Tindall (Credit: Magic Millions YouTube)

‘To be able to give something back was incredible’

King Charles‘ niece appeared close to being overwhelmed as she remembered late billionaire businessman Trevor Hemmings.

He owned High Kingdom, the horse Zara rode at the landmark sporting event nearly 11 years ago.

Zara recalled on the podcast: “We managed to get him to the Olympics, which was incredible. Trev – Trevor Hemmings – had won so many amazing things racing, in his racing career, and Grand Nationals and things like that.

“But to see his face at the Olympics and to get that team medal was amazing. And to be able to give something back to him when he had supported me for so long was incredible.”

As her eyes reddened, Zara added to her husband Mike with a smile: “I’m going to get emotional.”

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike also touched on their family life (Credit: Magic Millions YouTube)

Zara Tindall opens up to husband Mike about ‘mum guilt’

The mum-of-three also discussed how she struggled with returning to riding after becoming a mother.

Zara noted she was determined to get back in the saddle after giving birth to eldest daughter Mia in 2014.

The Tindalls also share Lena, four, and Lucas, one, together.

“I found it hard getting myself back to it,” Zara said.

She continued: “After having Mia, I felt like my goal was to get back on a horse.”

Zara went on: “Trying to have a goal is probably something I always need.

“I always need goals in my life and set many goals in my life all the time.”

Zara Tindall holds daughter Lena Tindall in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It was hard work’

Nonetheless, Zara admitted: “It was hard getting your body back when you’ve been riding for 25 years, and then your body is just completely not doing that.

“Your muscles [are] doing nothing and stretching and creating an amazing thing but it’s completely different.

“Trying to get your body back to where it was, I found, was hard work.”

The YouTube chat covered a range of topics and lasted for 30 minutes (Credit: Magic Millions YouTube)

But as her husband touched on a miscarriage they suffered, Zara also expressed gratitude for being able to compete and maintain her family life.

“I’m lucky that our sport I could do both and still ride at the top. It’s been a massive drive for me and I hope it makes me a better mother,” she said.

“[The children] can experience it with us and with me and all those characteristics about life and competitive life. They will enjoy it as well.”

Read more: Zara and Mike Tindall’s affectionate nicknames for each other revealed in sweet video

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.