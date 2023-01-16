Zara and Mike Tindall’s affectionate nicknames for each other revealed in sweet video

Zara and Mike Tindall are clearly a couple who are very much in love.

The pair – who are parents to three young children – are currently in Australia on an extended break.

And, while Down Under, they have revealed a private glimpse into their marriage by revealing their affectionate nicknames for each other.

Zara was seen giggling like a teenager during her chat with Mike (Credit: YouTube)

Zara and Mike Tindall reveal affectionate nicknames

Rugby ace Mike married Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, in 2011.

However, despite being almost 12 years into their marriage, it seems the couple are as in love as a pair of giddy teenagers.

Over the weekend, Mike’s new project was announced.

He will be seen conducting a series of interviews for the Magic Millions YouTube Channel.

One of the interviews is with wife Zara and a short clip not only reveals their nicknames, but also a sweet insight into their romance.

Mike and his Mrs are mint!

Sitting opposite each other, Mike welcomes Zara and says: “Hello my love.”

Zara responds with the same affectionate greeting, saying: “Hello my love,” with a shy smile.

Mike is then heard to say: “Welcome to my world,” as he is seen shuffling papers and giggling at Zara.

She in turn throws her head back and giggles, rolling her eyes at her husband.

Fans react

Once the trailer for the interview went live on YouTube, fans of the couple headed to the comments section.

“Mike and his Mrs are mint!” declared one fan.

Another added: “Love the Tindalls, can’t wait to watch the full interview.

Mike admitted that interviewing Zara, who he calls ‘my love’, was a little out of his comfort zone (Credit: YouTube)

‘Candid’ chat for Zara and Mike

Speaking about his chat with Zara, Mike was a little coy.

It’s out next Tuesday (January 24) – and it seems he’s making us wait till then to find out what’s in store.

“I don’t want to say too much about my chat with Zara,” he said.

However, it appears the giggly pair were a little out of their comfort zone during filming.

“To talk candidly with a camera in the room was a first for both of us,” he said.

Perhaps they could get some tips from a certain royal cousin of Zara’s…

Read more: Mike Tindall fans shocked over his behaviour on Instagram during ‘start of the year’ antics

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.