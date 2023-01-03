Mike Tindall fans shocked over his behaviour on Instagram during ‘start of the year’ antics

Mike Tindall stripped off on Instagram this week to raise cash for a good cause.

The I’m A Celebrity star kicked off six weeks of fundraising in memory of Doddie Weir for a cause known as Doddie Aid.

The imitative was set up by the Scottish rugby legend before he passed away last year.

It aims to raise money to fund research into motor neurone disease (MND), which the late sports star was first diagnosed with in 2016.

In a video posted to Instagram, Mike stripped off for a dunk in a freezing cold lake.

Mike Tindall strips off on Instagram

“Happy New Year everyone, the first of January,” he said. “It’s not that cold, it’s a little bit cold, we’re down here at the lake and it’s time for the Doddie dunk!”

It marked the first of a string of challenges Mike and others are set to complete as part of the charity fundraiser.

Mike captioned the post: “Great way to start the year with a little dunk #doddieaid2023 before heading to Cheltenham, it was a little chilly in there!!!”

He shared in an earlier video: “It’s basically a six-week challenge. Get as much mileage in you can, sign up as a family, encourage the families to get out there and do their miles, all raising money for the great man who obviously sadly passed away a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s a massive year for him… it’s a year to honour him as much as we possibly can.”

Fans rushed to comment with one replying: “Wishing I was that brave!”

Another added: “Holy moly! You must be freezing!”

A third said: “OMG, I feel cold just watching.”

Meanwhile, Mike is married to royal Zara Tindall.

How does Mike stay fit?

Last year, the founder of LDN MUMS FITNESS revealed what the Olympic equestrian star and her hubby do to stay healthy.

“Zara and Mike have an extensive gym installed in their estate home. Zara likes to squeeze in a quick workout in their home gym before her children wake up. Her preference being to jump on an exercise bike for a spin,” she told Express.

“During her peak equestrian eventing days, Zara had to ‘work hard’ on her fitness. It included riding up to eight horses a day. At that time, Zara’s regimen also included swimming and cycling for fitness, strength, and endurance.”

