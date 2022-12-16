Mike Tindall and wife Zara were reunited publicly with the royal family last night (December 15) following his stint in the Australian jungle.

The couple attended Princess Kate‘s Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey – and it’s fair to say that the rugby star’s “positive” behaviour left fans gushing.

Not only that, but royal fans have been hungrily eyeing a new role for the couple…

Mike attended the service yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

Mike Tindall and wife Zara at Kate’s Christmas carol concert

Last night saw Kate host her second Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The I’m A Celebrity favourite arrived along with his wife Zara and other members of the royal family.

The service, which was dedicated to the late Queen, was hosted to recognise the “selfless efforts of people and communities across the UK”.

A number of royals were in attendance at the service last night.

Prince William and his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in attendance.

King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla, were also there.

Mike, fresh from his stint in the Australian jungle, also showed his support by showing up to the service.

He arrived with his wife, Zara Tindall, however their children – Mia, Lena, and Lucas – remained at home.

Mike was joined by Zara yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans gush over Mike Tindall

It’s safe to say that royal fans were happy to see Mike at yesterday’s service.

Many took to Twitter to gush over the 44-year-old sportsman.

Posting a photo of Mike laughing at the service, one royal fan tweeted saying: “Mike Tindall is the mood.”

“Always…he is a riot [heart emoji],” another replied.

“He is really the cool uncle. He exudes positive vibes only,” a third said of Mike.

“Such a nice show of support for a very beautiful night. We all need less complaining and more love and gratitude,” another said of Mike attending the service.

Calls for Mike Tindall and wife Zara to become working royals

Other fans suggested that the couple get something of a promotion within the royal family.

They called on the monarch to capitalise on their popularity and put them to work.

“Mike and Zara Tindall should be added to the working royals, they are epic,” another gushed.

“King Charles should elevate them to working royals,” another agreed.

“They should make Mike and Zara working royals,” another insisted.

George and Charlotte were at the service too (Credit: YouTube)

Notable absentee noticed by royal fans

Not everyone from the Royal Family was at the service last night.

Princess Anne didn’t seem to be there, nor did Prince Edward.

Another notable absentee was Prince Louis. Many a royal fan took to Twitter to ask where the four-year-old was last night.

“Don’t they have three kids. Why do they only go out with two most of the time?” one fan asked of William and Kate.

“Where’s Prince Louis? He always seems to be left at home for these things,” another fan tweeted.

“I miss Prince Louis,” a third lamented.

However, fans had a theory about why the young royal wasn’t in attendance last night.

“Think back to the Jubilee concert. Louis is too young to be expected to stay quiet and still for that length of time, especially at the end of a long day at school,” one fan tweeted.

“Charming though he is, I think leaving him at home was the right decision.”

