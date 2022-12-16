Prince William and Kate hosted a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey yesterday (Friday, December 15) – with one notable absentee.

Their youngest child, Prince Louis, was nowhere to be seen – and royal fans were all desperate to know where the four-year-old was!

Prince William and Kate host carol service with notable absentee

Yesterday saw the Princess of Wales host her second Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The service was arguably even more special than last year’s as it was dedicated to the memory of the late Queen.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that it would reflect the values she displayed in life, including “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”.

Kensington Palace also said that the service would recognise the “selfless efforts of people and communities across the UK”.

Members of the Royal Family were in attendance, including Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Sophie Wessex, and the King and Queen Consort.

Kate and William were joined by their eldest children – Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

However, there was one notable absentee from the service.

Where’s Prince Louis?

Prince Louis wasn’t anywhere to be seen at the service, and royal fans were gutted.

Many took to Twitter to moan about the lack of Louis and question why Prince George and Princess Charlotte were able to join in the fun and he wasn’t.

“Don’t they have three kids. Why do they only go out with two most of the time?” one royal fan asked.

“Love the colour coordination. Gorgeous family. Next year, hope to see the sweet Prince Louis too,” another tweeted the royals.

“Where’s Louis?” a third asked.

“Where’s Prince Louis? He always seems to be left at home for these things,” another wrote.

“I miss Prince Louis,” a fifth tweeted.

Royal fans are Louis theory

However, some people understood why Louis wasn’t in attendance last night.

“Think back to the Jubilee concert.

“Louis is too young to be expected to stay quiet and still for that length of time, especially at the end of a long day at school.

“Charming though he is, I think leaving him at home was the right decision,” one royal fan wrote.

“Louis is only 4. Can’t be expected to sit through a church service yet,” said another.

“Because little Louis isn’t known for being well-behaved or well-mannered,” another commented.

“Because they cant handle the third one in public. He might steal the show!” they said.

Prince William and Kate release Christmas card

However, royal fans missing Louis needn’t look further for their fix of the hilarious four-year-old.

As revealed earlier this week, the young prince is part of the Waleses’ Christmas card this year.

Earlier in the week, Kate and William revealed their Christmas card for this year.

The card shows a picture of the royal couple and George, Princess Charlotte and Louis smiling as they go out for a walk in Norfolk.

The photograph was taken earlier this year.

“Aww what a beautiful picture for your Christmas card! And how the kids have grown. Thank you for making us all smile tonight! Merry Christmas,” one royal fan said of the card.

“This picture is just so beautiful and I’m so impressed by the family’s perfect synchronisation with each other,” another said.

