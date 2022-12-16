Prince William and wife Kate have been widely praised as they made their first appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary dropped in its entirely.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were at Westminster Abbey last night with the rest of the royal family..

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, King Charles and Zara Tindall were among those in attendance at the carol concert, Together at Christmas.

And it seems the latest Meghan and Harry drama was the last thing on the minds of the Waleses, who broke their silence following the latest allegations earlier on yesterday.

William and Kate attend Together at Christmas

The Princess of Wales hosted last night’s carol concert, which took place at Westminster Abbey.

Kate arrived wearing a wine-coloured coat, accompanied by her mini me Princess Charlotte, who also wore a coat in the same hue.

Prince William was dressed in navy, with a wine-coloured tie, with Prince George also wearing dark blue.

Little Prince Louis was sadly left at home, though!

“A joyous evening at Westminster Abbey for the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service!” the couple’s official Instagram account declared.

Royal fans react

Fans of the royal family were delighted to see four of the five members of the Wales family at the event.

After William and Kate posted two different uploads, fans rushed to comment on the pictures.

And it’s fair to say that the majority are very much Team Wales, with many making a not-so-thinly-veiled dig at Prince Harry and Meghan.

“William you are the best! Forever and ever! You and Kate!” declared one die-hard fan.

Another posted: “You are amazing William and Kate – all class.”

A third commented: “A show of class, unity and family! Good for you! Merry Christmas.”

“Kate just quietly doung an amazing job as always, just so classy, beautiful and elegant. How we lucky we are to have Kate and of course our William,” said another.

“And just like that … pure class is restored!” declared another.

‘The pride of Britain’

Others singled out Kate for praise.

“The Princess of Wales – the pride of Britain,” another declared.

“No crying no scandal no disrespect. Such a dignified queen,” said another.

“And we’re supposed to believe she’s an ice queen?” said another.

Of course, the Kate fans are referring to Meghan Markle‘s documentary comments that Kate was perhaps cold towards her when they first met.

She recalled that the couple “came over for dinner”, adding: “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go: ‘You can relax now,’ but that formality carries over on both sides.

“And that was surprising to me,” she said.

