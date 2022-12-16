The royal family put on a brave face last night in the wake of the latest Prince Harry news.

King Charles reunited with his grandchildren at Kate Middleton’s royal carol service at Westminster Abbey yesterday (December 15).

And his behaviour towards Prince George and Princess Charlotte sent royal fans wild, with many branding it “sweet”.

It certainly seemed as if a certain Netflix documentary was the last thing on his mind…

Charles’ behaviour sent royal fans wild (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Royal family news: King Charles’ behaviour towards grandkids praised

Last night saw Kate host her second Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, London.

The service, which was dedicated to the late Queen, saw a number of royals attend.

As well as Kate and her husband, Prince William, their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also in attendance.

However, their youngest, Prince Louis, was nowhere to be seen.

Elsewhere, Charles was joined by Camilla. Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall were also in attendance, as was Sophie Wessex, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice.

As the King arrived at the service, he shared a sweet moment with his grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The 74-year-old monarch bent down to give George and Charlotte a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek before he greeted his son.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, also did the same.

Lot of hugs and kisses to King Charles from his grandbabies 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6qYCasqgZd — Royalinstablog (@royalinstablog) December 15, 2022

Royal fans gush over King Charles greeting grandkids

Royal fans were loving the way that Charles greeted his grandchildren last night.

Many took to Twitter to gush over the heartwarming moment.

“We don’t see many pictures of Charles with Charlotte but he seems like such a lovely grandpa. And you can tell Camilla adores the children,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Lovely just so lovely to see. At heart, the royal family is a family, like most of ours – a family who loves and cares for each other,” another said.

“That is so sweet, the King and Queen love those children so,” a third wrote.

“This is cute,” another gushed.

“My heart … so sweet,” a fifth wrote. “Such a beautiful, loving, royal family,” another tweeted.

Kate and William were praised by royal fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate praised over ‘classy’ behaviour

For those not in the know, last night’s service came just hours after the second volume of Harry and Meghan’s documentary dropped on Netflix.

In the new episodes, Harry claims that his brother shouted and screamed at him during a meeting about “Megxit” in 2020.

He also claimed that the Palace “lied” to protect his brother after reports emerged that William had “bullied” the Sussex’s out of the Royal Family.

Instead of responding to the Duke of Sussex’s claims, the Waleses went ahead and hosted their Christmas carol service anyway.

This drew widespread praise from supporters of the couple.

“You are amazing William and Kate – all class,” one royal fan wrote.

“A show of class, unity and family! Good for you! Merry Christmas,” another said.

“Kate just quietly doing an amazing job as always, just so classy, beautiful and elegant. How we lucky we are to have Kate and of course our Prince William,” a third gushed.

