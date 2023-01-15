Mike Tindall has delighted fans with an exciting announcement with wife Zara.

The retired professional rugby player has announced a new interview series called Mike Drop.

And he has teamed up with Magic Millions to interview subjects from the world of horses.

That includes his Olympic silver medalist horse riding wife Zara Tindall.

Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women, equine industry advocate Zara will be Mike’s first guest.

In the announcement on Instagram, it was also revealed that he will interview Gerry Harvey.

It’s described as a “revealing interview with a man who has been fundamental to the horse industry for over 40 years”.

Mike said: “This type of interview is such a great way to have an unguarded chat with people who are as interesting and dynamic as the Magic Millions’ business itself.

Mike and Zara Tindall

“I don’t want to say too much about my chat with Zara.

“To talk candidly with a camera in the room was a first for both of us. I will say this much, to know Zara is to know how her love of horses and equine sport is defining.

“Episode two is Gerry Harvey. He is an extraordinary man whose passion for horses and breeding has been a constant for over 40 years.

“Gerry admitted after our chat that it was the first time he had spoken so openly about all facets of his life, horses, business and his greatest love, family.”

Episode one will release on Tuesday January 24 and fans can’t wait.

One said: “This is brilliant! Can’t wait to tune in.”

In addition, a second said: “Looking forward to it.”

And a third said: “Well done. What a wonderful ambassador for the racing world.”

It comes after the couple were pictured enjoying the sights of sunny Byron Bay on Wednesday.

Zara Tindall will be her husband’s first guest (Credit: YouTube)

Mike and Zara delight fans on holiday

In one romantic snap, the pair shared a warm embrace as Mike flashed a big grin while Zara lovingly looked up at home.

Mike also shared some snaps of his horses, and wrote: “Great way to start the day! A little walk with the crew before heading back to @magicmillions sales to watch the last of our syndicate go inter the hammer!! Lot 458 Pierata colt by Talented Miss @widdenstud #magicmillions.”

“You look like you’re both having a fabulous ‘media/tabloid-free’ holiday,” one fan said.

“Enjoy the rest of your holiday in sunny Australia,” gushed a second fan.

