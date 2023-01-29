Struggle Princess Kate shares with Mike Tindall: ‘Comes with the territory’

Princess Kate shares a similar ‘struggle’ with Mike Tindall, it’s been revealed, after the former rugby ace opened up in a recent interview.

Ahead of his stint in the jungle, Mike revealed what he was most worried about when it came to joining the show.

However, one of his problems is also something that Kate can relate to.

Mike Tindall shares the same struggle as Princess Kate (Credit: YouTube)

Mike Tindall shared his fears ahead of his stint on I’m A Celebrity

Zara Tindall’s hubby finished fourth in the popular ITV show, I’m A Celebrity, last year.

As he’s married to King Charles‘ niece, the star made history by becoming the first-ever royal to compete on the show.

I’ve got three kids, so dealing with lack of sleep comes with the territory.

But before his stint in the jungle, he opened up about his fears ahead of the series.

And it seems a lack of sleep topped the list!

However, in an interview with The Sun, he did reveal: “I’ve got three kids, so dealing with lack of sleep comes with the territory.”

Princess Kate admitted that she struggles with ‘lack of sleep’ (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Kate and Mike Tindall both share the same struggle

But Mike’s sleeplessness is also something that Princess Kate can relate to.

Following the death of the Queen, Kate was busy adjusting to her new royal role.

On top of her duties, Kate and her husband Prince William have also been settling into a new home.

So it was no surprise when Kate was heard discussing ‘lack of sleep’ with the troops when she and her husband visited an army training centre in Pirbright, Surrey.

Of course, both Mike and Kate are parents to three kids a piece.

Mike has Lena, Mia and Luca, while Kate has George, Charlotte and Louis.

Read more: Mike Tindall makes exciting announcement with wife Zara as fans thrilled

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.