The latest news reports suggest we could be seeing Holly Willoughby join the BBC, should TV execs have their way.

Reports have indicated that bosses over at the Beeb are keen to poach the star, 42, amid the ongoing This Morning debacle.

Execs were impressed when she fronted Freeze the Fear With Wim Hof last year. Holly has also hosted a number of other BBC shows. She previously presented The Voice when it was on the BBC, as well as gameshow Take Off with Bradley and Holly. The latter saw her paired with Bradley Walsh.

And, allegedly, conversations are underway…

Holly Willoughby news: Star to deflect to the BBC?

An insider told The Mirror: “Holly has had a good relationship and an open dialogue with BBC bosses since she hosted Freeze the Fear. Ever since then they have been keen to sign her up for another project. They have bent over backwards to offer her other opportunities.”

The source then went on to allege: “The bosses have had conversations this week about what they could offer her going forward.”

The source added that one BBC chief contacted Holly directly over the last week. She’s been on a break from This Morning, holidaying with her family in Portugal.

Damaging week for This Morning

Holly’s move comes after a week of more damaging revelations for This Morning.

Phillip Schofield, who resigned from the show last month, gave an exclusive interview to the BBC. The 61-year-old shared his side of the story after revelations of an affair with a younger, male colleague. He also revealed that he and Holly, once best friends, were no longer speaking.

Denying that Holly ever knew about the affair, Phillip added he had sent her a WhatsApp saying he was “desperately, desperately sorry” for lying to her. Holly did not respond.

After taking an extended break, the blonde presenter will be returning to This Morning on Monday (June 5). She will be joined by Josie Gibson. However, a full-time replacement for Phillip is yet to be announced.

