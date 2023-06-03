It’s all change at This Morning next week, after a tumultuous month of revelations led to a major shake-up on the ITV sofa.

Phillip Schofield, who hosted the ITV programme for two decades, resigned last month. It has since come to light that the 61-year-old presenter had a relationship with a significantly younger employee.

Holly Willoughby took an extended period of leave after Phil’s departure. She is confirmed to return to the sofa on Monday, alongside Josie Gibson. Meanwhile, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have covered the show in the meantime.

However, it has been reported there will be a midweek shake-up next week, with Holly joined by a new presenting partner.

Who will host This Morning for ITV next week?

The Sun reports that Craig Doyle, 52, will host alongside Holly on Wednesday and Thursday. Craig has been a regular on TV since the 1990s. He joined Lorraine in 2010 as an investigative reporter.

He has been a regular face on This Morning since 2021, presenting competitions. Last year, he became a relief presenter, hosting alongside Rochelle Humes, among others.

Insiders claimed that Josie’s “bubbly personality” was what was needed on This Morning after a difficult few weeks. But it doesn’t look as though she’ll be getting the full-time job…

Craig has also been lined up and it’s a sign that the permanent role is his for the taking.

The insider went on to speculate: “Craig has also been lined up and it’s a sign that the permanent role is his for the taking. Viewers have taken to him straight away and, not only is he easy on the eye, but he’s a natural in front of camera.”

Phillip Schofield latest

Phillip revealed that he has tried to reach out to Holly to apologise for lying about his affair, but did not receive a response. In his BBC interview, he said: “I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I have lost everything. Last week, if my daughters hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here. They’ve been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight.”

When Entertainment Daily reached out for comment, a spokesperson from ITV said: “Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning on Monday June 5 and will co-present with members of the This Morning family, as confirmed in our May 20 statement. Josie Gibson will be hosting with Holly on Monday.”

