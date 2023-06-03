Holly Willoughby ‘distressed and saddened’ over Phillip Schofield interview: ‘Shocking to see him that way’

They may no longer be best friends, but Holly Willoughby still found the BBC interview given by Phillip Schofield a difficult watch, it’s claimed.

Phillip, 61, took to the broadcaster after he resigned from This Morning. He used the interview to address his secret fling with a younger male colleague. He also discussed his poor mental health, and compared himself to the late TV presenter, Caroline Flack.

Now sources have pointed towards Holly, 42, being “shocked” by Phillip‘s demeanour during the interview.

Holly Willoughby ‘saddened’ over Phillip Schofield interview

An insider told The Sun: “Holly has not spoken to Phil, but was saddened to see him like that. Seeing Phil so downtrodden and in a bad way was distressing for a number of people who know him personally.”

The source went on to allege: “There is a big team on This Morning and it was shocking for people to see him that way. It is an incredibly sad situation. Phil has his daughters and friends supporting him now.”

Seeing Phil so downtrodden and in a bad way was distressing for a number of people who know him personally.

The source continued that the main focus now is to get This Morning back on track after Phil’s exit, adding: “It is what Phil wants too — he has made that clear. He loves This Morning and wants it to thrive again, despite his exit.”

Holly has taken extended leave from This Morning following Phillip’s resignation. There had been building speculation that the hosts – who were once close – had fallen out.

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

When will Holly return to This Morning?

Phil confirmed in his interview that Holly is no longer talking to him. He said he had sent her a message on WhatsApp, which she had not replied to.

Holly, meanwhile, has been enjoying a family holiday in Portugal. She is confirmed to return to This Morning on Monday, while Josie Gibson acts as co-host.

In the meantime, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have fronted This Morning, which has led to some emotional moments on-screen when discussing Phillip.

However, not all viewers will be thrilled to see Holly back. Some have described her behaviour as having been in bad taste.

“It leaves a nasty taste in the mouth that Holly Willoughby is sunning herself in Portugal while letting Alison and Dermot hoover up the [bleep] show on #ThisMorning,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “An Instagram Story is not going to touch the sides Holly.”

In a statement, reps for ITV told Entertainment Daily: “Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning on Monday June 5 and will co-present with members of the This Morning family, as confirmed in our May 20 statement. Josie Gibson will be hosting with Holly on Monday.”

