This Morning fans fiercely divided over Holly Willoughby’s behaviour: ‘Leaves a nasty taste in the mouth’

After a shocking few weeks, This Morning fans have been left stunned by numerous bombshell revelations, now some have been left questioning the conduct of Holly Willoughby.

Taking to Twitter, some fans have asked if her conduct has been entirely suitable amidst the ongoing drama. After Phillip Schofield resigned from the ITV show, Holly, 42, went on an extended break.

The TV star has been on holiday in Portugal while her ex best friend confessed to an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning. Now some have questioned is this was the right move for the blonde presenter.

Phil speaks to the BBC about the ongoing scandal (Credit: BBC)

This Morning hosts Alison and Dermot hold the fort while Holly Willoughby jets off

While Holly has been seen on the beach with a beer in holiday snaps from Portugal, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been holding the fort.

And it’s clearly been an emotional time for them. Alison burst into tears while hosting the show on Friday (June 1), discussing Phillip’s BBC interview.

Holly is due to return to the sofa on Monday, but for some viewers, the damage has been done.

“It leaves a nasty taste in the mouth that Holly Willoughby is sunning herself in Portugal while letting Alison and Dermot hoover up the [bleep] show on #ThisMorning,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “An Instagram Story is not going to touch the sides Holly,” they added, referring to her statement.

“I totally agree,” said a second. “They all should be treated equally. Alison and Dermot have held up so well.” A third added: “The way she treated her so called best friend is shocking, she should do one.”

Holly is returning to This Morning on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s fans have got her back

However, not everyone agreed that it was fair for Holly to be criticised.

“I actually think Holly is doing the right thing – distancing herself and getting on with life!” one person wrote. “Schofield can clean up his own mess!” “She’s allowed a holiday!” added a second.

I actually think Holly is doing the right thing – distancing herself and getting on with life!

“She usually goes away during half-term with her children,” agreed a third. “Same as she doesn’t do This Morning during the summer holidays and Christmas. Why are we blaming Holly?”

Alison ad Dermot have hosted This Morning throughout the turbulence (Credit: ITV)

When it Holly Willoughby returning to This Morning?

Holly is confirmed to return to This Morning on Monday (June 5). She will host alongside Josie Gibson.

