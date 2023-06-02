Alison Hammond in tears as Phillip Schofield confesses to suicidal thoughts

This Morning today (Friday, June 2) saw Alison Hammond break down in tears after Phillip Schofield confessed to having had suicidal thoughts.

The scandal surrounding the show’s former host was addressed on This Morning properly for the first time today.

Phillip made some stark confessions (Credit: BBC)

This Morning star Phillip Schofield gives bombshell interview

Today saw new interviews with Phillip Schofield drop on BBC iPlayer and in The Sun. In the interview with the tabloid, Phillip discussed his affair, as well as the aftermath.

Phillip confessed that if it hadn’t been for his daughters, he wouldn’t be here now.

“My girls saved my life. They haven’t left me for a moment. They’ve been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go with something like that?” he said.

“And they said to me: ‘Don’t you dare do this on our watch. We’re supposed to be looking after you’,” he then continued.

“If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here, because I don’t see my future,” he then said. “How much do you want a man to take, and are you truly only happy when he’s dead? And this is how Caroline Flack felt. And it didn’t stop. I know I’ve done something wrong and I’ve owned up to doing something wrong.”

Alison and Dermot were discussing Phillip on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond in tears on This Morning

Today saw the This Morning team finally address the scandal with an emotional discussion.

Gyles Brandreth said that he felt “sympathy” for Phillip during the BBC interview.

“In life there are three rules. The first rule is be kind, the second rule is be kind, the third rule is be kind. And watching a human being tell his side of the story perhaps there hasn’t been much kindness in the way that this has been handled,” he said.

They then discussed the internal investigation. However, after a clip of Phillip confessing that he doesn’t see a future, Alison broke down in tears.

The star was in tears (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond cries on This Morning

Alison then confessed that she’s finding the whole thing “really painful”. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield,” she said. “And it’s weird, cos I still love Phillip Schofield. However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it. He’s said sorry.”

The This Morning star then continued, saying: “But as a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything. I never know what to say.

“But I remember what my mum said. My mum always said, use your bible as your SatNav in life. And in the bible, it says, ‘He without sin, cast the first stone. And I just don’t want to say anything bad cos obviously I’m in conflict.

She later said: “There’s so much a man can take, and I don’t want any death in this situation.”

