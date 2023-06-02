All the celebs who have publicly backed Phillip Schofield following his emotional BBC interview

Phillip Schofield recently appeared in a bombshell interview with the BBC, where he emotionally admitted he had contemplated suicide since the fallout over his affair.

Phil maintained he “did not groom” his younger colleague on This Morning, and nothing happened between the pair until he was 20. Phil confessed he “knows how Caroline Flack felt” as he admitted his daughters have “saved his life”. Since then, celebrities have supported Phil, including some of his fellow This Morning co-stars.

Alison got tearful when she discussed Phillip (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond broke down in tears over Phillip Schofield interview

This Morning discussed Phillip’s bombshell interviews today (June 2) with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. After watching a clip from the interview where Phil admitted to contemplating suicide, Alison began tearing up.

She confessed: “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield,” she said. “And it’s weird, because I still love Phillip Schofield. However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it. He’s said sorry. But as a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything. I never know what to say.”

She added: “But I remember what my mum said. My mum always said: ‘Use your Bible as your SatNav in life. And in the Bible, it says: ‘He without sin, cast the first stone.’ And I just don’t want to say anything bad because obviously I’m in conflict. There’s so much a man can take, and I don’t want any death in this situation.”

Dermot O’Leary also spoke about Phil (Credit: Youtube/ITV)

Dermot O’Leary: ‘We talk about mental health all the time’

While Dermot O’Leary previously declined to comment on the Phillip situation in an interview with Sky News, he also spoke about Phil on This Morning.

He admitted: “This has been very difficult for us to cover this story as he’s a friend and a colleague.” He looked solemn as Alison tearfully spoke about their former colleague, before adding on: “Also, as a society, quite rightly, we talk about mental health all the time. But that can’t be the preserve of people who are on the right side of history.”

Gyles Brandreth tweeted about kindness (Credit: ITV)

This Morning regular Gyles Brandyth admits ‘difficulty’

This Morning regular Gyles Brandyth also joined Alison and Dermot to discuss the “difficult” topic. On the programme, he said: “We are dealing with a human being that all of us here have known and liked over many years. So it makes it difficult for us.”

He added to Alison’s point: “‘I’m with you about he who is without sin, let him cast the first stone. I mean there has been clearly an error of judgment at least here, which he admits to.”

Gyles also later tweeted a cryptic message about “kindness” which fans assumed was about Schofield. He wrote a Henry James quote: “‘Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind.’ – Henry James.”

Piers Morgan has also supported Phillip Schofield (Credit: YouTube)

Piers Morgan called for the hate on Phil to stop

Fellow former ITV star Piers Morgan called on the “relentless persecution” of Phil to end. On his Twitter, Piers wrote: “Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to @TheSun and BBC, then it’s time to stop.”

He added that Phil looked “like he was on the edge”. He concluded: “He doesn’t seem to have committed any crime, and he’s not a Govt minister.”

GMB regular Richard Bacon also supported Phil (Credit: YouTube)

Richard Bacon supported Phillip Schofield after his interview

Richard Bacon, who was famously sacked from Blue Peter in 1998 after admitting to taking cocaine, also backed Phil on Twitter. Sharing a news story about Phil’s interview, he wrote: “It’s time to stop piling in on this human being.”

Richard previously admitted the “psychological impact” of his own scandal was “enormous”. He went on to host The Big Breakfast and feature on Good Morning Britain following his own scandal.

