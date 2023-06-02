Holly Willoughby WILL return to This Morning on Monday as her co-host finally revealed

Holly Willoughby will be returning to This Morning on Monday (June 5) – and her co-host has been announced.

It will be Holly’s first time hosting the show since Phillip Schofield quit the show almost two weeks ago…

Holly will be back on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby returning to This Morning with new co-host

After two weeks away, Holly will be returning to This Morning on Monday (June 5).

It will be her first time hosting the show since Phillip quit the show on May 20. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been hosting in her absence.

However, today, the duo revealed that she will be returning on Monday with a new co-host at her side.

At the end of today’s edition of This Morning, Alison and Dermot revealed that Josie Gibson will be hosting the show alongside Holly.

“Holly and Josie will be here on Monday,” Alison confirmed – bringing an end to speculation over who Holly will be hosting alongside going forwards.

Alison cried on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Alison emotional on This Morning today

Elsewhere on today’s show, Alison broke down in tears as the show finally adressed the Phillip Schofield scandal.

In an interview with the BBC today (Friday, June 2), Phillip revealed that he had considered taking his own life.

“If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here, because I don’t see my future,” he said. “How much do you want a man to take, and are you truly only happy when he’s dead?”

Alison tearfully confessed that she was conflicted during a discussion on the scandal today. She confessed that she was finding it all “very painful”.

“Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield,” she said. “And it’s weird, cos I still love Phillip Schofield. However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it. He’s said sorry,” she said. “I just don’t want to say anything bad cos obviously I’m in conflict,” she then said.

“There’s so much a man can take, and I don’t want any death in this situation,” she later said.

Phillip did an interview with the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield interview with the BBC

Earlier today, a new interview with Phillip Schofield was uploaded to BBC iPlayer. In the interview, Phillip spoke about the affair – as well as the subsequent fallout.

During the interview, he confessed to having considered taking his own life. He also said that his career in television is over.

“All of that consistent bad press – it wouldn’t stop, it just carried on … It continues and it’s relentless and it’s day after day after day after day,” he said.

“If you don’t think that’s going to have the most catastrophic effect on someone’s mind, what do you – do you want me to die? Because that’s where I am. I have lost everything,” he then said.

He then apologised to the young man he had an affair with. “I’d say to everyone that I lied to, I am desperately sorry, but principally I’d like to apologise to him. I have caused you so much pain and I’ll never forgive myself,” he said.

Read more: Carol McGiffin blasts ‘arrogant’ ITV bosses and declares This Morning is ‘way too tainted to go on’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.