Phillip Schofield accused of ‘using’ his elderly mum for ‘PR’ as new pictures of her ‘heartbreak’ emerge

In the latest Phillip Schofield news, the former national treasure has been accused of “using” his elderly mum for “PR” as new pictures of her ‘heartbreak’ emerge.

Phillip was forced to step down from ITV completely last weekend after he admitted to an affair with a young employee. The 61-year-old presenter has also taken part in a series of bombshell interviews with The Sun and the BBC detailing the “relentless” fallout.

But now, new pictures have been published of Phillip and his 87-year-old mum – just moments after he told her he had stepped down from ITV. And it’s fair to say they haven’t gone down too well with Brits.

Phillip has been branded ‘manipulative’ for ‘using’ his mum (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield comforts mum after news of This Morning exit

On Saturday (June 3) pictures were published of Phillip and his mum, Pat, sitting on a bench near the ocean in Newquay, Cornwall. The snaps were taken two weeks ago on Friday May 19 – after he reportedly got a call from his manager to tell him his This Morning stint was no more.

In the photos, Phillip can be seen hugging his mother, who uses a walking frame. He held her hand tightly as he delivered the devastating news about his ITV job. But it seems Phillip’s pictures with The Sun have rubbed Brits up the wrong way.

Phillip Schofield branded ‘manipulative’ over photos with mum

Rushing to Twitter, plenty of people were left fuming over what they speculated to be a “staged photo op”. And soon called out Phillip for what they saw as him “using” his mum.

Just when you think he can’t sink any lower.

One person alleged: “This is so cringe and manipulative. All taped for maximum TV sympathy votes of course.” A second chimed in and said: “Seems there is no depths he won’t sink.”

A third claimed: “Using his mother as PR.” Someone else said: “Just when you think he can’t sink any lower. He uses his poor old mum to garner sympathy. The poor lady looks so bewildered,” they speculated.

Another echoed their thoughts and said: “Schofield is an actor who needs a spotlight. He will do anything to get it back. Involving your elderly mum in this is despicable. Thinks we’re stupid! Covering up lies.”

Phillip’s reps furiously denied the pictures were set up, explaining that he often visits his mum in Cornwall. “It’s absolutely not staged,” they told ED!.

In an interview with the paper, Phil himself explained: “I had to go down to Cornwall to be with her for the sentencing [of his brother]. And our family thing was always to buy fish and chips and go and sit on the headland.”

Phillip made headlines again for his explosive interviews (Credit: BBC)

What else did Brits say about Phillip?

Others had more sympathy for Phillip and his mother. One said: “I do feel for his poor mum.” Another added: “She has had so much pain to bear over the last few weeks. She must be so devastated.” A third then commented: “I really don’t understand what he did wrong… two adults having a committed relationship… what’s the problem?” Another simply added the red love heart emoji in support of the star.

